Election results 2019: Exit poll shows Conservatives on course to win majority

Dominica News Online - Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at 9:07 PM
The Conservatives are set to win an overall majority of 86 in the general election, according to an exit poll for the BBC, ITV and Sky News.

The survey taken at UK polling stations suggests the Tories will get 368 MPs – 50 more than at the 2017 election – when all the results have been counted.

Labour would get 191, the Lib Dems 13, the Brexit Party none and the SNP 55.

In one of the first seats to declare, the Conservatives took Blyth Valley in north-east England from Labour.

This is the first time the former mining area will have a Conservative MP – NHS worker Ian Levy.

