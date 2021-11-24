Election workers identified as COVID-19 contacts have been replaced and Grand Bay by-election will continue as scheduled – Electoral Office

The Electoral Office would like to inform the public that three elections workers scheduled to work during polling on Thursday November 25, for the Grand Bay by-election, have been identified as contacts of a recently identified positive Covid-19 case.

Chief Elections Officer Ian Michael Anthony affirmed that the election workers have been replaced and the election will continue on schedule with polls opening at 7:00 a.m and closing at 5:00 p.m.

He stated, “The three persons have been replaced as part of the contingency plans that had been put in place should a situation like this arise. The election will proceed as normal. The new election workers are well trained and we are confident the election procedures will be executed well. We also want to assure the elections workers who have been replaced that we are hopeful for the best outcomes for you and your

families.”

COVID-19 Protocols

Earlier this week, the Electoral Office issued Covid-19 protocols, on recommendation from the Environmental Health Department, which will be in effect at all 14 polling stations. Electors in the Grand Bay constituency are asked to take careful note of the following:

• All polling stations will be sanitized before polling day;

• Arrangements have been made for all poll workers to take the rapid antigen test

five (5) days before the poll.

• Electors will be required to wear face masks covering their mouth and nose;

• Electors will be required to observe the six feet physical distance;

• Electors will be required to sanitize their hands before entry into the polling

station and before dipping their thumb in the indelible ink;

• Electors will use sanitized pencils provided to mark their ballots and deposit them

in a separate bin. All pencils and the voting booths will be sanitized after every

five (5) voters;

• All poll workers, including Police Officers, will be supplied with the necessary

Personal Protective Equipment; and

• Candidate’s agents will be required to wear face masks covering their mouth and

nose and maintain the six feet physical distance once inside the polling stations.