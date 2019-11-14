Electoral Commission at ‘advanced stage of readiness’ for general election

Press/Public Education Officer at Dominica’s Electoral Office, Elias Dupuis has said the Electoral Commission is in an advanced stage of readiness for the upcoming General Elections.
The 2019 General Elections is set for Friday 6th December.
“We are at an advanced stage of readiness for the December 6th elections and everything is on schedule,” he said during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) on Wednesday.
According to Dupuis, there are a number of different things happening at the office at this time.
“A supplementary list has to be created with everyone who would have registered between the end of September 2019 and November 6th 2019,” he said. “That list has to be issued within 7 days. Today is actually the 7th day.”
Dupuis mentioned further that with respect to December 6th General Elections no persons registered after the 6th of November 2019 will be eligible to participate in upcoming elections.
He said the list will be brought to the communities and published.
“We are in the final stage of finalizing all of our polling stations and a majority of them are already confirmed,” Dupuis stated.
He said this is being put in place to have elections on the 6th of December with no interruptions.
He went on to say that the final elections list will be out next week ahead of the nomination day, which is Tuesday 19th November 2019.
“On that list, we’ll include all of the people that will be part of the supplementary list that will come out today as well as the preliminary list of September 30th 2019,” Dupuis stated.
He continued, “When the preliminary list comes out for September people can make objections, people can make claims, have different things changed, for example how the names have been spelt…some of the names may be spelt wrong, some of the names may be left out accidentally.”
Dupuis said the final elections list is what will be used for the upcoming General Elections.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Is this a joke or something?
When are you going to issue voter ID cards? Because we are waiting.
Nothing act this incumbent regime is above board. Everything is soiled and sullied. The Electoral Office is a rat nest. It’s managed by loyal DLP diehards whose ability to handle a lemonade stand is highly questionable. I foresee confusion on Election Day as what goes wrong a morning can’t go right a evening.
I thought Elias Dupuis died several years ago. Has he been reincarnated? so jumbee now telling us about voters list, how fitting?
Really? I want to see that list!
Advanced stage?
So the list is cleansed, and we are getting voter ID?
Hope that is what you mean!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money.
Electoral Commission at ‘advanced stage of readiness’…..with a list that is tainted with a number of names that ought not to be included.
Skerrit is determined to win at any cost. It is little wonder electoral reform will remain as a pipe dream under this administration. The electoral list needs to be cleaned and campaign finance legislation needs to be enacted to ensure transparency of the source of the money being spent. I cannot believe DLP can raise the kind of money from domestic sources to allow them to spend that much to bring artists from Jamaica and spread so much money to their supporters and people running for election. I believe a lot of that money they are spending came from passport sales. DLP is running a parallel DLP controlled treasury to ensure they siphon off money that should rightly go to the national treasury. These guys should be jailed.
Are we in an advanced stage of removing the dead voters?
Can someone in their good state of mind , enters a polling station on Election Day and represent a dead voter? I would like to know how this could be done. Every polling station will be having persons who will be representing the various candidates who are contesting the Elections and these people are from the same community where every body knows every body, so this is just highly impossible. You the readers, you might have different ideas, so please share it with me