Electoral Commission at ‘advanced stage of readiness’ for general election

Press/Public Education Officer at Dominica’s Electoral Office, Elias Dupuis has said the Electoral Commission is in an advanced stage of readiness for the upcoming General Elections.

The 2019 General Elections is set for Friday 6th December.

“We are at an advanced stage of readiness for the December 6th elections and everything is on schedule,” he said during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) on Wednesday.

According to Dupuis, there are a number of different things happening at the office at this time.

“A supplementary list has to be created with everyone who would have registered between the end of September 2019 and November 6th 2019,” he said. “That list has to be issued within 7 days. Today is actually the 7th day.”

Dupuis mentioned further that with respect to December 6th General Elections no persons registered after the 6th of November 2019 will be eligible to participate in upcoming elections.

He said the list will be brought to the communities and published.

“We are in the final stage of finalizing all of our polling stations and a majority of them are already confirmed,” Dupuis stated.

He said this is being put in place to have elections on the 6th of December with no interruptions.

He went on to say that the final elections list will be out next week ahead of the nomination day, which is Tuesday 19th November 2019.

“On that list, we’ll include all of the people that will be part of the supplementary list that will come out today as well as the preliminary list of September 30th 2019,” Dupuis stated.

He continued, “When the preliminary list comes out for September people can make objections, people can make claims, have different things changed, for example how the names have been spelt…some of the names may be spelt wrong, some of the names may be left out accidentally.”

Dupuis said the final elections list is what will be used for the upcoming General Elections.