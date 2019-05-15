Electoral commission to hold panel discussion to feature government and opposition

The Electoral Commission, working in conjunction with the University of the West Indies Open Campus Dominica and the Dominica State College, is planning to hold a national panel discussion on the theme, ‘The Electoral Process : The Way Forward’.

According to information from the Electoral Commission, the event is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Goodwill Parish Hall commencing at 6:00 p.m.

The information sent to the media states, “It is intended that the panellists will include the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, as well as two representatives of the Government side of the House of Assembly and two representatives of the opposition side. It is anticipated that the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Attorney General will represent the Government side.”

The release goes on to state, “One of the primary objectives of the panel discussion is to advance the Electoral Commission’s mandate to inform and educate the general public on electoral matters and it has proposed to have the event covered by multiple media houses to allow for maximum reach of the information presented at the event….It is in this regard that your participation as a media partner is critical.”

Each media house has been asked to assign one reporter, to ensure that all are accommodated.

The Electoral Commission says it will also invite stakeholders from all sectors of the Dominica society will also be invited to send representatives to sit in the audience and to participate in the discussions.

“These will include Parliamentarians, members of the Executive, church and civil society groups, social clubs and academic organisations,” the release states.

Regarding the format of the event, the Commission says that the discussion will begin with an overview of the topic by “the moderator(s)”. Each panellist will be provided a maximum of 15 minutes to make their presentations. At the end of the presentations, persons in the audience, as well as listeners and viewers via electronic and social media will be invited to present questions to individual panellists, or to the entire panel.

Gerald Burton Chairman of the Electoral Commission