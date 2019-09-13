Electoral Reform Group: PM Skerrit and Electoral Commission Chairman should cleanse electors list before general election

Over the last few weeks, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has been teasing his supporters of his intention to call general elections, that are constitutionally due by May, 2020, and in recent days, information has surfaced that the Prime Minister may announce the date for general elections as early as this coming weekend, at a political rally in Grand Bay.

Whereas the Prime Minister has the constitutional authority to call elections at any time, the Prime Minister must be reminded that he has the moral responsibility to respect the wishes of the Dominican people and their unequivocal desire for Electoral Reform and most specifically the cleansing of the electoral list and the issuance of identification cards, to ensure that electors are not allowed to vote more than once and to avoid false personification.

Recognizing the demand for electoral reform by the population, the Prime Minister requested the intervention of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth Secretariat and CARICOM, to assist in resolving the impasse on electoral reform.

During the week of August 5th, 2019, a mission comprising of representatives of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth Secretariat and CARICOM visited Dominica and held consultations with various organizations and key stakeholders on the issue of electoral reform. The mission indicated that a report on their findings will be issued and circulated to all relevant parties as soon as it was practically possible.

To date the mission has not submitted its report to the stakeholders and it is understood that neither has the report been submitted to the Prime Minister, subject to correction. If, however, the Prime Minister has received the report of the mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth Secretariat and CARICOM, it is expected that the most appropriate action would be to inform the population of its findings and to proceed with necessary actions as may be recommended in the report.

It is, therefore, reasonable to conclude that the report from the mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth Secretariat and CARICOM on electoral reform in Dominica has not been submitted and therefore any action by the Prime Minister to call general elections without waiting on the findings and recommendations of the report, or without electoral reform or adhering to the minimum requirements of cleaning the voters list and issuing of identification cards, will be considered a breach of trust with the Mission which he called to assist and the Dominican people as well as. It has been generally agreed and accepted by most parties, including the political parties, the church, private sector, civil society and the voting population, that any elections held under the existing conditions will be vulnerable to fraud, since the names of numerous persons who are not qualified to vote are still on the electors list and the use of indelible ink is no longer an effective mechanism for preventing persons from voting more than once.

The Chairman of the Electoral Commission has been silent on the matter and it appears that the Electoral Commission is deliberately allowing the clock to tick until such time that it will again declare that there is insufficient time to do the necessary cleansing of the electors list and the issuance of voter identification cards, even though the Chairman of the Electoral Commission has stated that the Electoral Office has all the necessary resources to undertake the cleansing of the list and to issue identification cards.

The Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Electoral Commission are therefore advised that they should take a page of the electoral process from our CARICOM member state of Guyana where more than 300,000 voters were re-registered during the month of August, 2019, to facilitate the cleansing of the electors list in that country.

General elections is the most sacred duty of Dominican citizens, who are given only one opportunity to select who governs the affairs of the State for five year intervals and the people have a right to demand that this process is conducted in an environment of fairness, free from any gerrymandering and with equal opportunities.

The Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica gives the Prime Minister the authority and unique privilege to call general elections at any time, however, this authority and privilege must be executed with an honoured level of moral responsibility and the respect of the desires of the Dominican people, and such privilege should not be abused to the demise and dishonour of the democratic process.

Over the last few years the Concerned Citizens Movement and more recently, from January, 2019, the Electoral Reform Group, which comprises of the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches, the Dominica Business Forum Inc., the Dominica Public Service Union, the Dominica Bar Association and the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union, have worked assiduously in sensitizing and educating the Dominican public on the need for electoral reform.

The Electoral Reform Group released, on 8th August 2019, its final report on the electoral reform process with substantial recommendations for the enhancement of Dominica’s democracy. To date, neither the Prime Minister nor the Electoral Commission has either made any comments on the report or accepted to meet with the Electoral Reform Group in response to the Group’s requests.

Whereas it is understood that the Commonwealth of Dominica is embroiled in what can be considered to be an intensive and prolonged election campaign, and that the Prime Minister may be tempted to take advantage of conditions that may be favourable to him and his political party, the Prime Minister is advised to allow the interest of the Dominican people to take precedence over any political party advantage and allow:

The Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth Secretariat and CARICOM mission time to submit their report, Allow the stakeholders sufficient time to review the report and to take the necessary action, if required, Assist the Electoral Commission in expediting the cleansing of the electors list and issuance of voter identification cards, Allow the electoral Commission time to execute their responsibilities as prescribed by law, and Most importantly allow the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica their indomitable right to Free and Fair Elections

His Excellency the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, being privy to the discussions related to the electoral reform process and being the authority responsible for the appointment of the Electoral Commission, should use his good office to influence positive action towards electoral reform through the Prime Minister and the Electoral Commission.

It is the hope that good sense will prevail and no action will be taken by the Prime Minister to further precipitate an already volatile and seemingly hostile, election campaign and that the next general elections will be conducted in an atmosphere of peace, justice and tranquility, with the winning party allowed to govern our homeland to prosperity for the next five- year electoral cycle.

God bless the Commonwealth of Dominica.