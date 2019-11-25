Electoral reform not a practical request – Gaston Browne

Gaston Browne, the Chairman of the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States and Antigua and Barbuda’s prime minister, is questioning the practicality of implementing electoral reform in Dominica, just two weeks before the December 06th general elections.
Although Browne claims that the issue of electoral reform in Dominica is for the internal political parties to resolve, he nonetheless voiced his opinion on the matter.
“There’s no constitutional crisis in Dominica. Yes, there’s an issue in which the Opposition is calling for electoral reform but how practical it is to have electoral reform before the 6th of December,” he said.
Browne said it still is not practical to extend elections beyond December 6th because according to him, if the election goes beyond the five-year constitutional requirement, then a crisis could ensue.
“As far as I am concerned that is not a practicable request. Again, I am not interfering in the affairs but I have to be very pragmatic about these things. Elections are due and let the better party win. Whichever individual emerges I will embrace,” he said.
In fact, the House of Assembly Elections Act, which governs the holding of elections in Dominica, provides for a General election to be called up to ninety days after the parliament has been dissolved and since parliament was dissolved on November 6, the deadline is sometime in February.
Browne recent statement follows a call for calm in the Commonwealth country after clashes broke out between police and civilians.
Civilians had been camped out on the main road near the official residence of the President Charles Savarin last week, demanding electoral reform and at the very least, cleaning of the voter’s list.
A number of people both in Antigua and Barbuda and in Dominica took umbrage to Browne’s stance on the matter, with some asking him to run his own country’s affairs.
On the weekend, however, he explained that any economic stability in Dominica is a concern for Antigua.
Browne says as it stands, about 15 per cent of the people living in Antigua and Barbuda are Dominicans.
He insists that his statements should not be seen as a form of intervention in Dominica’s affairs.
“The statement does not in any way support the existing government or the opposition. What we are saying to the Dominican people, notwithstanding your difficulties, no matter the justification, burning the country to the ground is not the answer,” he said.
He said when Dominica is displaced, most people come to Antigua and Barbuda.
“That has been the precedent, whenever there is any crisis in Dominica they come to Antigua,” he said.
Yes Mr. Browne you interfering. Why didn’t you inquire of the length of time the people are asking Mr Skerrit to remove my dead grandfather name off the voter’s list. Pay attention to your own business.
Mr. Browne, the mere fact that you say that your statement shouldn’t be seen as intervention in Dominican issues says that you know it could be seen that way. Therefore, it would have been best to avoid such issue and stay in your lane.
The reporting of Mr. Browne’s statement doesn’t say whether he acknowledges the fact that those asking for reform are asking for the elections to be postponed and are not asking for reform before December 6th. If the reporting is accurate it shows that he is unaware as to what the people are asking for. If one is ignorant time the facts it’s in their own best interest to keep quiet. Elections are to be held a maximum 90 days following the dissolution of parliament. There is still enough time to implement something before that time expires or allow enough discussion on the matter.
Antigua is a member of the OAS, Commonwealth and CARICOM. So it is difficult for me to believe that Gaston Browne was/is completely unaware of the Joint Special Mission to Dominica conducted in August 2019, at the invitation of the Government of Dominica. Equally difficult to believe that he was/is completely unaware of the outright rejection of the Mission’s recommendations by the government following the issuance of their report in September. Yet, he remained silent through all of the above and chooses now to comment about the impracticality of election reform??!!
In the face of the above, his current statements can hardly be seen to be neutral and in support of free and fair elections. And his silence on no OAS Observer Mission is deafening, too.
Mr. Brown the election is constitutionally due till May 2020.. Therefore explain which law will be broken if the date is pushed back to allow electoral reform before May 2020.
To this hypocritical leader Mr. Brown who heads CARICOM….I will say again the vote ID cards and cleaning for the voters list in Antigua is the ONLY reason you are in power today.
All we asking for is our Voter ID card and Cleaning the voters list.
To Mr. Browne,
If your intention is not to interfere, why are you commenting on the matter. You seem to forget, the matter of electoral reform is not new. The opposition has been clamouring for this for many years. The DLP has been dragging their feet because they know it is not to their advantage to implement reform.
So what else is it if it is not interference/intervention? “He insists that his statements should not be seen as a form of intervention in Dominica’s affairs.”
STOP IT!!!
Who’s payroll is he on I wonder?
Go Dominica go get your electoral reform. It seems quite sure that without reform the electorate have no choice but to vote for Skerrit.
The constitution also provides for the intervention of the president who at anytime could call parliament even as it has been dissolved, so saying election has to be in February is totally misguided information just to satisfy his point. You, mister Brown is as guilty as Skerrit, hence your stances in his defense. No matter how diplomatic you may seem, it is clearly a defense of Skerrit. Why are you OECS governments not interested in defending the people and the sovereignty along with the advancement of democracy in our societies. All those years electoral reform was not being established you sir never commented about it not even after the observer mission of August. You are all tainted, oppressors of the people. This definitely is not what the treaty of Basseterre establishes with the creation of the OECS grouping.
I have no problem with anything the Honorable Gaston Brown says, “The Sky is pink?” oh it sure is. Cause Dominicans struggling in Dominica sir, we gonna flock to your country and take all your citizens jobs as we been doing for years .
However, I am for Electoral reform, and of course, two weeks before December 2nd is impossible, improbably, impractical and all the other “imps”. BUT December 2nd did not just appear December 2nd, was once upon a time, 2 month away, and once upon a time is was 6 months away, and once upon a time is was 1 year away and once upon a time it was 2 years ago. And all that time the trumpets of Electoral Reform was being sounded. So let’s not pretend it’s 2 weeks ago that people started talking about Electoral Reform so I guess the new story is “Yea we should get Electoral Reform but now it’s too late.”
Wow Gaston Brown loves Dominica more than Antigua man? Or really does he have a special interest in Dominica and he and some caricom heads feel Rioosevelt Skerit is the best person is the best politician to guard their interests? Or does he and others feel that if uwp wins the next election there will be a massive investigation and something’s about the state of their secret? Well the truth is Skerrit is the best person for Gaston Brown and the gang but definitely the worse one for Dominica.
F-off… you darn passport collaborating clepto. If Skeritt is gone, it could highlight the passport selling scam of which you have been a part of, as broadcasted on CBS’s 60 Minutes.
First-off all, as intended to indicated in the first line. Skeritt must go, and when the Linton administration begins to investigate, your role in selling Antiguan passport will be brought to the public, even worst that aired in 60 Minutes. Bastard!.
Mr. Browne I think you know a thing or two about corruption and turning the other way. Say hello the Byrds for me.
Say something say nothing Mr. Brown..
Gass Light you have guts. Al Jazeera will fix ou up later
I agree with PM Browne that burning down the country is not the answer. Of Course not!! But he must not behave as if the call for electoral reform in D/ca suddenly dropped from the sky after the dissolution of the House earlier this month. But then again, PM Browne heard about D/ca’s electoral reform concern for very first time only in the last couple weeks!!! And oh, how convenient it is for him to have forgotten that while in opposition, some level of electoral reform was the best thing for Antigua and Barbudain. Politicians never cease to amaze me!
Since when is Gaston Brown a Dominican? The OECS leadership called on the USA and others, including Canada to keep their noses out of Venezuela’s internal affairs, yet he feels he should give a legal opinion on an internal matter pertaining to Dominica. Well Gaston, what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. Also, there is legal precedent for the courts intervening in constitutional matters to do with elections in the Caribbean. Go to hell Gaston and stay in your lane. Dominica is not Antigua
@Jonathan Y St Jean – When you see these politicians utter their garbage about staying out of the internal affairs of other countries, most of dem lie and are not genuine. They just utter these words as smokescreen. They are all involved – the preferred method is to interfere quietly using subtle strategies.
There appears to be a block of leaders in the Caribbean who are clandestinely trying to move CARICOM towards a leftist/socialist/communist pathway.
Unfortunately, many Caribbean nationals seem oblivious to this possibilities.
The rise of Lennox Linton & this Dominica situation may well be the thing to jam up and mash up these guys potential leftist aspirations for the region. There has to be a reason why Ralph Gonsalves, Gaston Browne etc are suddenly coming out of the woodwork and firing subtle darts at Lennox & Dominicans who are standing up for electoral reform.
Stay tuned…
Browne you need to keep your nose out our business and shut the hell up.You are as corrupt as Skerrit,am sure you get your cut,from the sales of our passport.
U said it right sir.
HE QUESTIONS the practicality of reform in two weeks of a matter that has been debated for years..and could have been dealt with a longtime ago except that the DLP will not act because according to Tony Astaphan reform will tarnish the Skerrit legacy..
Gaston Brown is talking out of both sides of his mouth at the same time
Is that the same Gaston Brown that increased his customs security because of so called riot in Dominica by protestors for reform? The same GB that asked voters in Antigua to pick up their cards so he could win the elections? Man stay out of people business…All of you all are the same?
lol..Gaston is the BEST!!!..He speaks as if the request was first made 2 weeks ago. Is he aware that it’s still 6 months before elections are constitutionally due?..
Anyhow Gaston, talk your talk. Get ready to embrace Lennox and Team DA on Dec.7th!!
Typical of the UWP, Universal Worthless People. Linton how can you condon the behavior of your loyalists in NY? Why so much vile and hatred from you and your supporters. We don’t have to agree with each other, but each’s existence should be tolerated. You hate the very air that Vince and Skerrit breaths. Listening to you and your candidates in Wesley was sickening and chilling to my guts.
Mr. Gaston has clearly stated that he will welcome you as the new PM of Dominica, but you and your supporters still have to bash the Antiguan PM. How quick do you LL forget, since you were once a resident of Antigua. Who are your friends and allies! Not even the Workers Parties in the neighboring islands are coming to your defense, WHY? Vince survived your orchestrated attack, but our revenge will take place in the ballot boxes.
Stop getting involved in our local politics, because you Gaston are riling a lot of Dominicans that have been clamouring, hollering and advocating for electoral reform for about 10 years now. You Gaston Brown got reform in Antigua..Stop treating us as fools? We are clever people too. Election is constitutionally due at leadt by the first quarter of 2020. There is enough time to clean the bloated list and issue voter ID card..
What about the 1300 objections..Should this not be addresses before election????
Dominicans should keep protesting for reform!!!
It’s ours, we need it!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Man Gaston
What you are failing to acknowledge, it is not only now Dominicans have been calling for reform , ID cards and the cleansing of the voters list, that call has been going on for almost a year now , all efforts of facilitating this have been defeated by one man . Now he has declared a date for election , some are trying to claim there isn’t ample time for reform before election . BS