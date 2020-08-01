Emancipation Day address by Minister for Sports, Culture and Community Development

Saturday, August 1st, 2020
Neg Mawon monument in Roseau

Emancipation Day is being observed in Dominica, today, August 1, 2020.

The Emancipation Celebrations, organized by the Division of Culture, started on the 3rd of July with African headtying classes online and ends with a virtual Bele and Drumming Festival on the Facebook page of the Division of Culture.

The celebrations are being observed under the theme Giving thanks, Building Hope and Celebrating Possibilities.

Posted below js the audio of an address by the Minister of Sports Culture and Community Development, Roselyn Paul on Emancipation Day 2020.

  1. anonymous
    August 1, 2020

    a monument designed by a mexican celebrating emancipation in Dominica of the Neg Mawon…smh, what pride is there in this? these ministers have forsaken their ancestors…, where are the sporting facilities for the youth? where are the cultural centers? where is our culture? we have adopted everything american!

