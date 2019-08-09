Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project launched

A project designed to help farmers and fisher folk affected by Hurricane Maria to restore their agriculture and fishing livelihoods and adopt climate resilience practices, has been launched.
The project dubbed, ‘Ministry of Agriculture Food and Fisheries Dominica Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project (DEALCRP) was launched during a ceremony held in the Ministry of Finance conference room on Friday.
This project represents one of the largest investments in agriculture in recent times and is geared at transforming the agricultural sector, according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Reginald Thomas.
Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, the government of Dominica with financial support from the World Bank amounting to US$25 million, has started the implementation of the DEALCRP, a five-year period intervention.
“This project, if executed properly, will signal a revival of the agricultural sector from the pre-Maria period…” Minister for Agriculture Food and Fisheries, Reginald Austrie said while addressing the ceremony.
He said the project has four main components.
“Component one is the restoration of the recovery of agricultural livelihoods with an amount of some $21 million,” he revealed. “Component B will deal with the restoration of key production infrastructure and -institutional, livestock and forestry; US$5.2 million is budgeted for that component of the programme.”
Austrie continued, “The third component of the programme includes project management and coordination to an amount of some $2.1 million…and the fourth component will be a contingency emergency response of US$25 million.”
About 4000 farmers and fisher folk will receive support from the agricultural project.
“Farmers, to include crop farmers, livestock and fishers as well as canoe and boat builders, will receive support from the project,” Austrie stated.
He explained that to be eligible, the crop farmers must be involved in farming on a full-time or part-time basis and crop production should be a major source of his income.
“This time public officers are included,” the minister revealed.
He went on to say that crop and livestock farmers must show legal identification and show proof of land ownership or have a legal document of a lease/ agreement for at least 3 years.
“Fisher folk must be registered with the Fisheries Division and be owners of at least a 15 feet boat or larger,” Austrie indicated.
Meantime, Manager of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Kervin Stephenson said the implementation of the project is very timely and important.
He said the contribution of that project to restoring livelihood is significant, “to restoring our food security base, to ensuring that we have employment back in rural communities and more importantly, the restoration of our economic base.
Stephenson hopes by the end of the 4 years that there will be a significant contribution made in restoration of the sector and more importantly the restoration of livelihoods, “because Dominica is still very much dependent on agriculture.”
Stephenson stated that agriculture still contributes over 40 percent of rural livelihoods in terms of rural employment.
He added that the project is basically restoring not only the productive base of farmers, but the infrastructure of the Ministry.
Stupeseseseseseses Mr is a fraudster He belly not full yet? More he belly fool more he hungry. I describe his as the waste of time minister
You’ll are now coming out of the closet…. God eternally blesses Hon Lennox Linton
Mr. Austrie your clock is ticking time to retire. You need a break.
So Stephenson wanted a job…so he volunteered then he get one. SMH
“revival of the agricultural sector from the pre-Maria period” is a good thing is that he said, because it is true that even before Maria agriculture needed Revival..
I think Reggie dem have done enough of nothing and it’s time for them to step aside.
Dominica can do Better, and by now it is clear to see that it’s not for shortage of Money, but rather for a lack of expertise and Skills to run a country.
Note it’s been 2 years since Maria and now this “project” comes around, is it coincidence that elections is near too?..Everything this Gov’t has done is always geared towards catching votes..
i noticed that marketing of agricultural produce is not allocated for
what about de boat to transport agricultural produce?