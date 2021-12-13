Emergency preparedness training for those who work and live with persons living with disabilities

The Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs Seniors Security and Dominicans with Disabilities has partnered with IsraAID to provide training in emergency preparedness to institutions and community leaders who work and live with persons with disabilities.

These include staff of the special education unit, local government department, the Yes We Care Program, shelter managers and village councils.

The four training workshops began on the 10th of December 2021 and will continue on the 14th, 15th and 16th December.

Minister responsible for seniors’ security and Dominicans with disabilities, Dr. Adis King, said through a statement, that the main purpose of the training is to assist all participants in preparing disaster plans inclusive of persons with disabilities and institutions who work with these individuals.

She mentioned further that the main topics will be an emergency preparedness and management plan for persons with disabilities, strategies for an inclusive emergency management plan and preparation of community emergency plans.

“At the ministry we are cognizant of the fact that as we work towards the achievement of the sustainable development goals, 2030, that we must ensure that we leave no one behind,” Dr. King stated.

She continued, “We must try our best to ensure that all citizens including people with disabilities play an active role and contribute to nation building…I appeal to other partners as we plan for emergencies, we must include persons with disabilities.”

All the sessions are being held virtually and the first session which was held on the 10th of December, recorded 50 participants.