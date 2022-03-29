‘Enough is enough’ say We The People; series of engagements to begin today

Insisting that “enough is enough” a group of individuals representing political parties, the private sector, religious and civil society organizations, have joined forces to commence planned actions to bring about the desired results for good and accountable governance.

Speaking during a press conference held on March 28 2022, Chairman of the National Joint Action Movement (NJAM) Kent Vital, said the event was the beginning of a series of engagements that will be held by the group who have dubbed themselves “We The People”, during the upcoming weeks starting today, Mar 29.

According to Vital, the country has been corruptly governed for the past two decades, therefore, effective immediately, “We The People ” are launching a sustainable campaign to mobilize the population until they achieve the desired results.

Highlighting some of the injustices that he says the Dominican people have had to endure since the Roosevelt Skerrit-led administration took office in 2000, Vital declared that the most recent “shenanigan” which involved the signing of diplomatic relations between Dominica and Syria, must be the last.

As such, the group has made five demands which include the termination of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, as well as an improved process for the approval of the establishment of diplomatic relations which includes the debating of all future diplomatic relations in Parliament.

Third on the agenda of demands, is the long-awaited electoral report from Sir Denis Byron.

“If it is to be credible, this report cannot vary considerably from what was recommended through the joint OAS, Commonwealth, CARICOM report on electoral reforms that was commissioned by the same government, but was not implemented ahead of the 2019 elections, simply because it would not have given them the advantage that they wanted,” the chairman of NJAM said.

“So now, we demand that Sir Byron’s report be shared with the public as soon as it is finalized and made available to the government. This is to allow the people to have sufficient time to determine how reasonable this report is. We demand that there be no mad rush to parliament with any electoral reforms that are corrupt,” he added.

Given the economic situation which Dominica is faced with, We The People are demanding that all Citizenship By Investment (CBI) monies that have allegedly been placed illegally outside of Dominica, be returned to Dominica.

The team is also calling on the President of Dominica to launch a commission of inquiry into the missing CBI funds or the whereabouts of the funds which they believe have been placed illegally in foreign accounts.

Their fifth and final demand is that the government consider the upcoming challenges which the country may face concerning the impact of the Russian war on Ukraine, and provide adequate support to the people to prevent “undue damage” to the economy and to safeguard the well being of the people.

“This could start with the government reducing or at least capping, its take on taxes on fuel which is a significant part of the price of fuel,” Vital said. “This will be of real benefit to the people and the government should be in a position to do so by using CBI funds that have already been approved by Dominica and deposited in foreign accounts.”

Leader of the parliamentary opposition, Lennox Linton, holds the view that over the years the people have been reluctant to exercise their authority over those who are in power.

“What has happened, especially in the last 22 years of our journey as an independent nation, is that the power of the people transferred to the government to run the affairs of state, has been abused, misused against the best interests of the people,” he said.

Linton, “fed up” with the lack of change in Dominica’s electoral process as well as what he says is the dreadful practice of selling the citizenship of Dominica and keeping those billions under foreign control or the private friends of those who have been entrusted with the power to run the affairs of Dominica, called for collective action from the citizens.

The Opposition Leader stressed that the change which many long for will not happen if the people who are in control of the government responsible for that “horrendous practice” do not accept their responsibility over that government.

“And so, as we’ve said, it is not enough for us to sit by and watch it happen. No country around the world thrives or develops or gets to where it wants to go without active participation of its citizens. Its citizens cannot sit by and watch a government do what it wants against the best wishes and intentions of the people and expect that it is going to go anywhere,” Linton stated. “And that is why we are pleased today to be standing with other organizations responsible for the development of the country. It’s not only about political parties; it’s not only about those who will end up in government.”

According to the UWP leader, one single organization – the civil society, private sector, church-based organization, or a political party – acting on their own, is not going to save Dominica as this can only be achieved by all individuals working together.

Earl Bruno, The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)’s representative at the press conference declared that by “binding our hearts and hands together,” Dominican citizens can move mountains and stressed that now is the opportune time for the people to recognize the need to restore democratic rights and principles and bring back “morals, ethics and dignity” to Dominica.

“Now is the time to make that necessary sacrifice to save your country,” Bruno stated. “We are calling on you the people of Dominica to take a page from Ukraine and to stand for your country, stand for Dominica. Let’s all do it together… Now is the time for the people of Dominica, from all walks of life, from all political spectrums, to come together and join the movement of ‘We the People’ to rescue Dominica and to protect our integrity, to protect our morals and to protect our constitution.”

Co-founder of Civic Vibes and social activist, Loftus Durand noted that Dominica and Dominicans have been at this “crossroad for much too long,” which he says has led to the nation’s peril and expressed solidarity with the calls made to join forces to “rescue our country Dominica.”

Chairman of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) Johnson Boston, another member of the “We The People” panel at the press conference, cautioned Dominicans here and abroad that their responsibility to ensure that the country is governed in the right direction and that the government governs, for “We The People,” irrespective of one’s politics, should not be ignored.

“Let us take the bull by the horn and save our country from where it is and put it in the right direction,” Boston urged. “Let us not remain absent and later on for us to say if I had known, I would have done something. We are not spectators in our own development; we are participants and therefore, it’s not for us to say who is doing this while we stand aside and look. We have to be part of the process.”