Enough is enough: stop the dredging say Layou residents

Residents of the community of Layou are seeking redress for what they claim is interference with their livelihood for the past 22 years.

A group of people positioned themselves on Monday on the Layou Highway to protest the dredging of the river, actions which they say will not cease until their concerns are addressed by the relevant authorities.

Fishing nets and boats were placed at the entrance used by the heavy equipment operators preventing any work from being undertaken during such time.

Spokesperson for the fisherfolk in the Community, Elisha Bully, told Dominica News Online (DNO) that their protest is against the “overdredging” of the river by five companies, an act which they insist will have irreversible consequences for the biodiversity of the waterway, mainly the titiwi.

“For 22 years they have been dredging our river and this is affecting the fishermen because the residue from the excavators and dumpsters are contaminating and running away fishes from the area,” Bully complained. “For the last 2 months, the Dominican public have been complaining that the titiwi we sell is not the same but we cannot blame them because most times, the little we do get, we are afraid that they are spoiled with the nonsense they throw in the water.”

Bully, who branded the villagers of Layou as “independent” voiced his fears over this title being stripped from them.

“We don’t want to be dependent on the government; that is why most of the men in the village join fishing but if we can’t make a living out of that, what is there to do?” he asked?

A few weeks ago, complaints about the appearance of an oily substance in the Layou river, prompted the Physical Planning Division and the Ministry of Environment to launch investigations and both agencies have submitted reports.

Speaking on the matter last week, Minister of the Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment, Cozier Frederick, said investigations are still ongoing and the situation is being closely monitored.

However, the protesters contend that the cause of the problem is known and accuse the authorities of “protecting their interest.”

“The government says they haven’t figured out the cause of that oily substance that is still flowing in our river every day but trust me, they know who caused that but they will not say because they all benefit from the company,” Bully declared.

Another villager says their complaints are falling on deaf ears as they have met with several individuals who promised an amicable solution for all but none has been forthcoming.

“We didn’t want it to turn out that way but I have a whole set of boys and I am getting old now, so I have to secure their future,” Meister Jno Baptiste, a fisherman for over 44 years stated.”If you destroy the river bed and the river itself, then you affect my children’s future, so I have to protect the river for my boys’ sake.”

Jno Baptiste who now refers to the Layou river as a “sea” and says dredging over the years not only posed an issue for the fisherfolk but for persons who use the area for recreational purposes.

“From the mouth of the river all the way past the bridge is saltwater and that is all because of the constant dredging. The river in some places is 30 feet deep so people cannot bring their children there unless they can swim because there is no shallow spot for people to enjoy,” he lamented.

He continued, “We want the river to return to the majestic river that it once was when we were growing up. We say Dominica has 365 rivers well find another one to dredge and give ours a break to replenish itself and allow the fishermen to make some money.”

Avan Alexander, another prominent fisherman in Layou, told DNO that he is now forced to source his daily income outside of his community.

“We cannot bathe there and we cannot get fish so we have to go as far as Capuchin, Scotts Head and even on the east to get fish to make a living and that should not be the case because Layou was once one of the best fishing communities,” Alexander stated.

He said the community once boasted of having one of the best coral reefs but this has since been covered with silt from the dredging.

“People use to come to Layou to dive but that’s no more. We would set our fish pods by the reef and get a whole day’s catch but now, nothing because the coral reef is 90% gone,”Alexander explained.

Meantime, an employee of Jack Ghaddakan, one of the companies involved in the dredging stated that although he understands the concerns of the residents of Layou, he deemed their demands “unaccommodating.”

“With heavy equipment work, there will always be oil spills, but they cannot expect the companies to get up and move; everyone has to make their money. So I think the residents and the companies in the area can come to some arrangement like three days of dredging and the rest will be for the fisherman,” he suggested.

DNO’s efforts to speak to the Minister for Environmental Health and the Minister for Public Works have so far been unsuccessful.

We will follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.