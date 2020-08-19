Enough is enough: stop the dredging say Layou residents

Residents of the community of Layou are seeking redress for what they claim is interference with their livelihood for the past 22 years.
A group of people positioned themselves on Monday on the Layou Highway to protest the dredging of the river, actions which they say will not cease until their concerns are addressed by the relevant authorities.
Fishing nets and boats were placed at the entrance used by the heavy equipment operators preventing any work from being undertaken during such time.
Spokesperson for the fisherfolk in the Community, Elisha Bully, told Dominica News Online (DNO) that their protest is against the “overdredging” of the river by five companies, an act which they insist will have irreversible consequences for the biodiversity of the waterway, mainly the titiwi.
“For 22 years they have been dredging our river and this is affecting the fishermen because the residue from the excavators and dumpsters are contaminating and running away fishes from the area,” Bully complained. “For the last 2 months, the Dominican public have been complaining that the titiwi we sell is not the same but we cannot blame them because most times, the little we do get, we are afraid that they are spoiled with the nonsense they throw in the water.”
Bully, who branded the villagers of Layou as “independent” voiced his fears over this title being stripped from them.
“We don’t want to be dependent on the government; that is why most of the men in the village join fishing but if we can’t make a living out of that, what is there to do?” he asked?
A few weeks ago, complaints about the appearance of an oily substance in the Layou river, prompted the Physical Planning Division and the Ministry of Environment to launch investigations and both agencies have submitted reports.
Speaking on the matter last week, Minister of the Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment, Cozier Frederick, said investigations are still ongoing and the situation is being closely monitored.
However, the protesters contend that the cause of the problem is known and accuse the authorities of “protecting their interest.”
“The government says they haven’t figured out the cause of that oily substance that is still flowing in our river every day but trust me, they know who caused that but they will not say because they all benefit from the company,” Bully declared.
Another villager says their complaints are falling on deaf ears as they have met with several individuals who promised an amicable solution for all but none has been forthcoming.
“We didn’t want it to turn out that way but I have a whole set of boys and I am getting old now, so I have to secure their future,” Meister Jno Baptiste, a fisherman for over 44 years stated.”If you destroy the river bed and the river itself, then you affect my children’s future, so I have to protect the river for my boys’ sake.”
Jno Baptiste who now refers to the Layou river as a “sea” and says dredging over the years not only posed an issue for the fisherfolk but for persons who use the area for recreational purposes.
“From the mouth of the river all the way past the bridge is saltwater and that is all because of the constant dredging. The river in some places is 30 feet deep so people cannot bring their children there unless they can swim because there is no shallow spot for people to enjoy,” he lamented.
He continued, “We want the river to return to the majestic river that it once was when we were growing up. We say Dominica has 365 rivers well find another one to dredge and give ours a break to replenish itself and allow the fishermen to make some money.”
Avan Alexander, another prominent fisherman in Layou, told DNO that he is now forced to source his daily income outside of his community.
“We cannot bathe there and we cannot get fish so we have to go as far as Capuchin, Scotts Head and even on the east to get fish to make a living and that should not be the case because Layou was once one of the best fishing communities,” Alexander stated.
He said the community once boasted of having one of the best coral reefs but this has since been covered with silt from the dredging.
“People use to come to Layou to dive but that’s no more. We would set our fish pods by the reef and get a whole day’s catch but now, nothing because the coral reef is 90% gone,”Alexander explained.
Meantime, an employee of Jack Ghaddakan, one of the companies involved in the dredging stated that although he understands the concerns of the residents of Layou, he deemed their demands “unaccommodating.”
“With heavy equipment work, there will always be oil spills, but they cannot expect the companies to get up and move; everyone has to make their money. So I think the residents and the companies in the area can come to some arrangement like three days of dredging and the rest will be for the fisherman,” he suggested.
DNO’s efforts to speak to the Minister for Environmental Health and the Minister for Public Works have so far been unsuccessful.
We will follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
22 Comments
But no body is talking about Mountain Top Removal (MTR). People like Paris William & Sons, as well as the other mountain crushers have done irreparable damaged to Dominica. When the normal course of wind and rain is disturbed we reap the inevitable consequences like Hurricane Maria. Then we have “leaders” seeking help from other countries blaming the disaster on “climate change.” We need to be responsible for our careless actions or change the ways in which we treat the environment. Dominica was the Nature Island 50 years ago. Now it’s just a mess. Shame on de “Controllers.” They “run things” into the ground.
I’m sorry Layou people. You all waited to long to voice your legitimate concern about the dredging of the river. The damage is done a hundred times over. So go home. Shame on whoever the “environmentalist” May be. Layou people should file a lawsuit against the dredging companies for The lost of Titiwi income.
Where is Lazare Charles???
It appears that he does not live at Layou anymore!?!
Boy , Boy, Boy….Where is our conscience?
Lazare busy running around the financial center and Ministry doing DLP work. thats what happens when you mix the lives of the people in your community with politics. When the people in the village have an issue the people they elect to represent them on the local level cannot impartially represent them because they are controlled by the government.
Typical UWP JACKA,The people of Layou has NEVER depended on the Layou river for survival.Their main product TETEWE can be caught in the river about 4 times a year.It can also be caught in the sea.If there is an oil spill it must be stopped.Right now there is fish in the river.There is a difference between dredging and oil spill.I am for dredging against oil spill.
They have a right to protest,but to say the sea water is going up the river because off the dredging is a LIE.Sea water has been going up to the Hillsborough bridge before,Mystar or Avon was born.If there is an oil spill it must be STOPPED.Without the dredging,there would be no Layou river.Avon has been fishing and camping out of Layou for years,not because of the dredging.
Why is the river being dredged?
Quite right, that these citizen protest. Skerrits corrupt and incompetent regime will not stop until he has completely destroyed our country, financially and environmentally. Kick this man out of our island… sent him back to Guadeloupe!
God forbid, storm and heavy rains cause flooding of the river hope you all won’t ask what the Government is doing.
Welcome to Paradise Lost! When the day comes when the “nature” island becomes the environmentally damaged island, Sisserou parrots available in Germany, rivers polluted and contaminated, sulphur springs dried up for Geothermal pipe-dream, many Dominicans will say they don’t know how this happened. How did the once naturally beautiful and pristine Dominica got destroyed. But the process started in our eyes and we say and do nothing for political reasons. Sad people we have become placing politics before country. Every Dominican should be concerned about the destruction of the entire Layou including Layou Park and Layou river, and the destruction of other rivers and reefs around the island. Dominica destroys the natural assets that other countries protect, and then we claim we are nature loving beautiful friendly people. Look lie, vile, primitive lie!
We are still only the nature isle because we are severely underpopulated. DOminicans dont care about nature. I see construction company cement truck drivers emptying their remains in rivers and ravines, people throw garbage anywhere and any how even from passing vehicles especially buses. We have no respect for the environment, our neighbours and many times for ourselves. Different set of people that living in Dominica now than from 20 years ago. I dont know who raised them, but they continue to amaze me.
Good job DNO❗ This type of journalism is welcomed and helpful. The fishermen had their say so too were a representative of the dredging company. This is fair and balanced journalism.
Consultation and inclusivity are two very important factors of good governance. If the villagers of Layou, particularly the fisher folks, were given an opportunity to have their say, things most likely would have been amiable.
Where there is no vision the people perish. The fishermen and people of Layou are perishing due to the conceit, pomposity and cluelessness of a severely corrupt grabber-ment.
I feel for the people of Layou. Politics aside, this is total BS. Where is the area parlrep that was in the Layou/ St.Jo area 24hrs a day before the elections? Ok they stole the election but she is the rep now so why has she abandoned them?
To the layou people I say do more than blocking river access. Layou is strategically located to highway headed north, east and central Dca. Rally your young men and protest by any means necessary until your demands are met. Not until when Skerrit or his goons come and talk and make make more promises either. Wake up and take your livelyhood and children’s future in your hands before its too late. Skerrit already getting $64000.00 a month just for his house rent but you can’t even sell a proper titi-wii akra to buy a loaf of bread. Stand up layou, stand up!
when hurricane come and floods happen
de same people will be ask
where de government
why dey never dredge the rive
They have destroyed that river. And we claim to be an environmental resilient country. Government just saying that so they can get money from these white people with blue eyes and laughing at them for being so gullible same time.
I do not have details of this situation except for this article so I will be measured but one statement by Jack Ghaddakan’s employee caught my attention. here is the Quote below:
So I think the residents and the companies in the area can come to some arrangement like three days of dredging and the rest will be for the fisherman,” he suggested.
REALLY. It is clear that this person has no clue about the environment.
The appropriate authorities must sit with the communities in the area and hear them out fully
The companies involved must be brought to a hearing to get their perspective
The Representatives must bring experts and it is their opinion that must contend
The experts must be honest and truthful and their judgement must not be influenced by political influences (whether by Gov’t or Opposition)
The experts together with the authorities must find solutions ASAP
Some COMPENSATION should be sought either amicably or through the courts.
The people are right to protest to get answers and to have their concerns addressed for correction
Cozier lying. the environmental health people went. They said that it is not coming from the asphalt plant and that was that. end of story. Closely monitoring just means you sitting and watching. Do something! 3 days of dredging does nothing for the situation that has already gone too far. The area needs to replenish itself. Where are the environmentalists? the man said all under the bridge is salt water. That alone made my jaw drop, because that is a significant spance of river to still be salt water. Nature island my foot. Only when it suits you all you want to talk about nature. meanwhile you all destroying the country. Rayneau is another one to look out for.
They protesting for Titiwi.. Where is Lennox?
Everything is a big joke for you people? Only when it affect your children or your pocket all you does want to try and be serious? Grow up man. They protesting their livelihoods. The encroachment on their culture and rural economy. their bread and butter. But you want to talk nonsense about where Lennox. Where is the Parl Rep? the Dr. Remember Dr’s have sworn an oath to protect life. Where the cronies from the area? Where all of them? the Minister for health? the Fisheries people?? the minister for agriculture and Fisheries? Where them? but you busy making joke. Those people not joking fella
Dominica wake up! This reminds us of the days when the spraying planes flew over our water with poisons that could only be used in the third world. We are now in 2020 and the contractor response to citizens concerns is non-caring. “we have to make money.” Every other Dominican boast about their doctorates and PhDs, yet we cannot address a basic need that may affect our citizens for generations!!! Where is our compassion????
Stand up Layou, for your future and your lives!!!!