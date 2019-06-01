$5,000.00 at stake in 2019 DOMFESTA Song Competition tonight

Ten finalists will vie for the $5,000.00 first prize at the DOMFESTA Song Competition which is scheduled to be held this evening at the Windsor Park forecourt.

The finalists are: Nicole ‘Abiyah Yisrael’ Alfred of Castle Bruce, Nathaniel ‘Nadur’ Durand of Petite Soufriere, Elisha ‘Charmpian’ Rolle of Castle Bruce, Kerniff ‘Kerni G’ Challenger also of Castle Bruce, Webster ‘Webb’ Marie of Calibishie, Royette Laurent of Portsmouth, Janae Jackson of Canefield, Alisha Ducreay of Bath Estate, Carsim Birmingham of Soufriere and Regynal Samuel of Grand Bay.

Nine of the finalists will have to out-perform last year’s winner, Carsim Birmingham to claim the coveted first prize.

The show begins at 8:00 pm at the Windsor Park Stadium forecourt.