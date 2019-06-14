ANNOUNCEMENT: Emerald Movies Grand Opening!

Finally! Dominica has its own 3D Movie Theatre!
The Emerald Movies cinema will be opening on Monday 17th June and will feature films like John Wick 3 ,Avenger’s Endgame, Toy Story 4, Godzilla King of Monsters and X-men Dark Phoenix.
1 Comment
Congratulations to Prevo Cinemall and Emerald Movies… I will be watching.
One thing though, you call could consider an introductory price, like a discount price