Bully film for Caribbean Tales International Film Festival in Toronto

Alwin Bully’s Short Film Oseyi and the Masqueraders has been selected for screening on the Opening Night Programme of Caribbean Tales International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday September 4, 2019.

The film which premiered at the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF) last September was warmly received by Trinidadian audiences, so much so, as to have been put back on the TTFF for the second time as part of the CARIFESTA film programme.

The heartwarming coming of age story touches on several themes such as preservation of the cultural heritage; carnival art forms and masking traditions; single parenting; family secrets, and the passing on of rural traditions from one generation to the next. With the strong voice of Dennis Joseph as narrator; sterling performances by 11 year old Pacquette Langlais in the title role and internationally acclaimed Jamaican actress Leonie Forbes, as Oseyi’s grandmother; and under the sensitive direction of Alwin Bully; Oseyi and the Masqueraders is certainly not to be missed this year at CARIFESTA (August 16-26, 2019) and at Caribbean Tales International Film Festival in Toronto or at many of the up-coming Caribbean Film Festivals .

When asked how he felt about these recent developments with the film, Director Alwin Bully said, “We are most honored by these two great tokens of appreciation by the organizers of these two festivals. To be allowed a repeat performance at a film festival is very rare and to be included on the Opening Night Program of another is a clear endorsement by that Festival’s Selection Committee.”

Bully continued, “We are grateful for this kind of encouragement and are humbled by this open generosity. It is my hope that our successes at these and other festivals will do much to encourage Dominican filmmakers to go beyond music videos and commercials and start telling our stories to the world.”