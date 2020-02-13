BUSINESS BYTE: Special ‘Wine Down’ and ‘French Kiss’ events this weekend

For the first time this year, Incognito Experiences in collaboration with Feterz Inc will be hosting its ‘Wine Down’ during the carnival season.

Director of Incognito Experience, Gabrielle Abraham, said although this is a wine inclusive occasion, other drinks will be provided.

“This is a wine and food inclusive event, but if you’re not necessarily a wine lover, we do have cocktails for you and we do have a cash prize as well so we do have everyone covered,” she stated.

Abraham said it will be fun and classy and caters for people who will not be attending the pageants.

“If you’re not into the pageants this is defiantly where you want to be,” she said.

She noted that there will also be a lineup of top international and local DJ’s including Dj Nunu, Dj Smooth and Dj Midian.

Tickets will be sold at Depex Color Lab, One-Pot Bar in Roseau and Portsmouth, Sets BBQ and Guiyave Restaurant.

Patrons could also contact the Incognito experience and Feterz Inc Instagram page to purchase a ticket.

She added that a best-dressed prize will also be given on the night of the event.

Wine down will be hosted this Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at Guiyave’s Orchid House in Mero from 4pm.

Meantime, on February 14th -Valentine’s Day- an event called French Kiss will be hosted at the Old Mill Cultural Center

Public Relations Officer of French Kiss, Jordan Jerome, said this is a new event mainly catered to adults.

“It’s an adult party…it’s a party to just give everyone that Valentine spirit if you want to go out and have a dinner and have a dance,” he said.

He stated that the single package price is $EC35 and couples will be $EC60.

The lineup for the show comprises DJ Snow, DJ shield and DJ slim.

A French DJ from Guadeloupe will also be providing entertainment.

The show begins at 8 pm.