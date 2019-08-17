CARIFESTA XIV officially in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday night, August 17, 2019.
A video of the official opening ceremony is posted below.
VIDEO: Opening ceremony of CARIFESTA XIV in Trinidad and Tobago
CARIFESTA XIV officially in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday night, August 17, 2019.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.