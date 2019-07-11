Catholics urged to participate in feast of Our Lady of Fair Haven

The parish of Our Lady of Fair Haven is offering an opportunity to families to promote “clean, good,wholesome fun.” Every year the catholic church celebrates the Feast of Our Lady of Fair Haven.

At a news conference held on Tuesday morning attended by Fr. Nigel Karam, Val Cuffy and Judy Boston, it was announced that this year, the event will be celebrated with a week of activities which begins with a Family Fun Day on Sunday August 11th, 2019 at SMA grounds. Lunch will be served from 12-2pm and activities will run from 2-11pm. There is an entrance fee of $10 for adults and $5 for children.

This is a call for support not just to Catholics but to Dominicans on a whole as the proceeds will go toward the completion of the Roseau Cathedral.

Boston urged the public to “put their kitchen on strike and come enjoy a good Sunday meal.” Tickets will be available next week and can be purchased from congregation members, the parish of Our Lady of Fatima and St.Alphonsus, the parish and bishops’ office and business places. She added that there will be games like Xbox and basketball for the older children games like lime and spoon, bouncing castle, face-painting etc for the younger ones. The activities are sponsored by FunZaggy, a company that is based in Portsmouth and specializes in chidrens’ games.

The committee has been working with the Dominica Police Force to ensure that they will have complete use of Turkey Lane on that day and made it a point to inform the public that no vending will be allowed on the street. Patrons of the event will have full, undisturbed access to the entire street as booths, bars and games will be set up alongside it.

There will be musical performances by Signal Band, DJ Sleem, DJ Mix and many more in an effort to accommodate to all age ranges. One of the main highlights of the event is a raffle to be drawn on December 19th 2019. 1st Prize- 60’’ Television, 2nd Prize- Ticket from L’express des isles courtesy of HHV Whitchurch and 3rd Prize- $300 food voucher from HHV Whitchurch.

They have received generous donations from Fr. O’Guiste out of Miami and Cardinal Felix.

Fr. Karam encourages the public to show up in large numbers to support the worthy cause that he deems “a national endeavour,” and Cuffy encourages the private sector and media houses to get involved and show their support.

They reminded the public that their support and patronage does matter and does make an impact by revealing that over $40,000 was raised at last years’ Family Fun Day. The hope is that families will come to this event to promote family life and togetherness while supporting the efforts of the catholic church to rebuild a national monument.

The activities for the week are as follows: