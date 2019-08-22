Concert planned to commemorate passage of Hurricane Maria

Dominica News Online - Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at 1:35 PM
Dominica was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September 2017

Nearly two years after the devastating passage of Hurricane Maria, in September 2017, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced plans to host a free concert, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, to commemorate the event.

In a press statement this week, Skerrit recalled the ravages caused by the category five hurricane.

“All of us who lived through this experience know it wasn’t easy. We were left in a daze, and the seriousness of our circumstances in the wake of the passage of Hurricane Maria will forever be etched in our memories. She cut us off from our neighbours, took the lives of loved ones, decimated our valleys, scraped our hills and mountains naked, and left us bare and exposed,” he said. “Each of us who survived this life-changing experience has a story… Despite everything, we emerged from this horrifying experience together, and through God’s mercy and guidance, we are alive to see each other’s faces today.”

He praised the “hard work, perseverance, and abiding faith” and suggested that “We, the people of Dominica, have transformed our trials and travails into triumphs.”

According to the Prime Minister, the concert, to be held on September 19, 2019, at 4:00p.m., will be “spirit-filled,” and full of thanksgiving and praise.

“It will be a watershed day in the lives of Dominicans, as together, we shall reflect on the pain and destruction inflicted by Maria on our country, and take a critical look at the results of two years of sure and steady progress,” he explained. “It will be a day of careful thought, sober celebration, and thanksgiving in words, songs, and dance.”

The event will feature local, regional and international artistes such as Ophelia Marie, Michele Henderson, Colton T, Marie-Pascale Affana, Edwin Yearwood, Sarah Ikumu, Kurt Carr, Reverend Shirley Caesar, as well as adult and youth choirs, dancers, drummers, singers and musicians.

Skerrit urged Dominicans to “come together and thank the Lord for delivering us from our darkest moment” and to “continue to worship the Lord in spirit and in truth as we focus on the task of rebuilding our nation.”

