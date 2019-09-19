Concert to commemorate deadly 2017 passage of Hurricane Maria set for later today

International artists Rev. Shirley Caesar and Kurt Karr, and Edwin Yearwood from Barbados, will perform at a concert to highlight Dominica’s recovery journey two years after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, to be held from 4:00 p.m. today at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

“Just as the world joined hands in the recovery effort, says organizer of the “And Can It Be” concert, Leroy “Wadix” Charles, “it will again unite in a variety of ways to support Dominica. Internationally acclaimed recording artists, media personalities and athletes will join their local and regional counterparts to participate in this historic moment.”

Charles, who is Vice-Chairman of the “And Can it be” committee, says the show which is free to the public, will be one of reflection, sober celebration, song of praise and dance.

He said told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the show’s mission is to give thanks to the Most High and everyone who assisted Dominica in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

“It is an event to mark the second anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Maria. We feel that Dominica is fortunate and observers which saw the ravages felt that Dominica would have taken 20 years to rebuild and what we have done so far we feel that it is miraculous and it is indeed worthy of giving thanks and praise,” Charles explained.

“Everything is possible and that is the mission statement behind it seeing where we were after the devastation of Maria and that is why the show is being held to thank everyone. That is why it is not in any other format but a gospel format where we will give thanks and praise to the Father. We’re also thanking every corperate entity that gave us any assistance possible,” he added.

The line-up for the show will include performances by Michele Henderson, Ophelia Marie and Colton- T, Chorale with drummers, Mass Gospel Choir, Children’s Choir, Combined Caribbean Police Band, Dance troupe, Concert Band, and an African dance troupe.

Donations will also be collected to assist the people of The Bahamas during these trying times.

Charles addressed criticism about the cost of the event to the country at this time particularly the high fees being paid to the international artistes on the line up.

“The international acts are doing this for a very extra reduced rate, almost like a give-away based on the information I have. The artists are doing this specifically for Dominica mainly because of what it means to Dominica and they are in tune with what we have gone through; they are in tune with how important it is at this time to give this particular thanks and praise,” Charles stated

He added, “We hope that we can inspire people to see how fortunate that we are at this point in time. We are still in the hurricane season; there’s no escaping it every year so if we continue to give thanks and praises for our blessings so far, hopefully, miracles can happen to us.”

Charles further expressed his concern about what he says is the direction that Dominicans are taking because of politics and hopes that this event will bring citizens together as one undivided people.