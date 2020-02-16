Delma Daniel wins mother’s title

Delma Daniel of Pichelin has won the mother’s queen title, the Mother’s Queen Show was held last night at the Windsor park forecourt.

She won the awards for best performing talent, best in swim wear and best response to question.

1st runner up went to Nikita Orzan Durand of Dublanc secured the 1st Runner up spot. She received the awards for Miss Amity, Miss Photogenic and Best Evening Wear.

While 2nd runner up position went to Veda Phillip who represented Newtown/Goodwill. She copped the awards for Best in Spectacular Creation, Best Spectacular Creation and Best in Evening Wear.

The other contestants were Adelpha Webster of Kalinago Territory/Roseau, Nela Charles of St. Joseph and Dahlia Bruno also of Kalinago Territory.