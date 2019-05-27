DOMFESTA successful so far; best yet to come – Senior Cultural Officer

Senior Cultural Officer, Earlson Matthew says DOMFESTA 2019, thus far, has seen quite a few successful events, with regards to meeting the objectives of preserving and promoting the arts and culture, as well as building community spirit.

However, he says the best is yet to come, with the The DOMFESTA Song Contest, a second night of Dominican short films & documentaries and an art and textile exhibition still to take place.

The song contest will be held on June 1st, 2019 and the competitors are: Nicole ‘Abiyah Yisrael’ Alfred, Nathaneal ‘Nadur’ Durand, Elisha ‘Charmpian’ Rolle, Kerniff ‘Kerni G’ Challenger, Webster ‘Webb’ Marie, Royette Laurent, Janae Jackson, Alisha Ducreay, Carsim Birmingham and Regynal Samuel.

Matthew says that the Dominica Festival of Arts has lived up to its name, touching on various sectors

including literary arts, performing arts, painting, craft, and film.

He says for him, two of the events really stood for out different reasons.

“The Kweyol Spelling Bee further emphasized the need to implement a kweyol curriculum on a national scale. It was won by the Paix Bouche Primary School, who has dominated this competition in recent years. The Community Concert at Coulibistrie was a testament to the fact that the arts can bring people together,” the cultural officer states. “As we did in Pointe Michel last year, Coulibistrie was selected on the basis that there needed to be some kind of highlight after all that they’ve been through. We got tremendous support from the community members as well as neighboring communities. The turnout and the show of gratitude are proof that our efforts were very much appreciated.”

DOMFESTA 2019 is not over yet, Matthew pointed out, adding that they [the Cultural Division] are working tirelessly towards making the remaining events just as memorable as the others.

The public can look out for giveaways and ticket specials for the Song Contest, to be held on June 1st and

are urged to stay connected via radio, television and social media for any other information.