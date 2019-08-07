Dominica Cadence-Lypso Festival goes on tour

Two Dominican music entrepreneurs in the persons of Leroy Wadix Charles and Gordon Henderson have put their resources together to promote Dominican music abroad.
A road show titled “Dominica Cadence-Lypso Festival” has been put together to be performed in at least seven cities of the global Creole music starting in Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.
Established artists such as Ophelia, Chubby and Co, Janet Azzouz and Derrick Peters of the band Mammouth, were asked to join the revue which is meant to be a showcase of Dominica’s talent mainly from the glory days of Cadence-Lypso.
According to Charles, who hosts popular, Creole music radio shows and is a leading proponent of the development of Creole music in general, explains, “The idea is to expose all our artists of all our genres such as Cadence-Lypso and Bouyon and get them working around the world in a professional circuit.”
Henderson adds, “This first initiative is meant to showcase a few acts on one stage with the hope that these artists will create a demand and we can do our job as booking agents.”
The Indian Ocean show is carded for early March 2020 with another show in Paris, France on the way to, or from, Reunion Island.
I would suggest touring the frankaphone countries and creole cities like New Orleans. I hope the slant will be to promote Dominica as a tourist destination.
Our culture can be promoted with performance to include dances like belaire, mazook and cordrille. Also our carnival caylypso could be included especially those that are entertaining without conflict and contention.
I had the opportunity of listening to the media day of the show in Dominica and learned that Ras shortie “I” worked on song Ou pity. That’s amazing info to me as a Carribean classic music fanatic. I suggest making cadance the official music of Dominica with all rights and privileges thereof. Like the sisserou and boi carib. I must admit we have almost lost a class at form and ecourage folks to continue to raise the standard it represented in terms of musical arrangements and playing skills. Not just synthesized but actuall human and instrumental interactions. Eg midnight groovers has a style that is pretty distinct and unique with a bellaire pitchey roots and a guitar style that only come from CO. We cannot afford to loose. We should have a guitar solo tournament see who can play best Co impression. All these help spread and share whats uniquely Dominica for generations. Music is not just about wilding up but enjoying the satisfaction a well arranged composition and rythym evokes.