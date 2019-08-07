Dominica Cadence-Lypso Festival goes on tour

Two Dominican music entrepreneurs in the persons of Leroy Wadix Charles and Gordon Henderson have put their resources together to promote Dominican music abroad.

A road show titled “Dominica Cadence-Lypso Festival” has been put together to be performed in at least seven cities of the global Creole music starting in Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

Established artists such as Ophelia, Chubby and Co, Janet Azzouz and Derrick Peters of the band Mammouth, were asked to join the revue which is meant to be a showcase of Dominica’s talent mainly from the glory days of Cadence-Lypso.

According to Charles, who hosts popular, Creole music radio shows and is a leading proponent of the development of Creole music in general, explains, “The idea is to expose all our artists of all our genres such as Cadence-Lypso and Bouyon and get them working around the world in a professional circuit.”

Henderson adds, “This first initiative is meant to showcase a few acts on one stage with the hope that these artists will create a demand and we can do our job as booking agents.”

The Indian Ocean show is carded for early March 2020 with another show in Paris, France on the way to, or from, Reunion Island.