Dominican songwriter features on Chris Brown’s new Album

Ellaina ‘LYRIQUE’ Joseph who recently signed with platinum record, Los Angeles producer Floyd ‘A1′ Bentley of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, has now placed on Chris Brown’s 9th studio album ‘Indigo’.

Lyrique is a singer/songwriter who has performed at many local events like, the World Creole Music Festival in 2013, Jazz and Creole events in 2013 – 2015, TS Erica Benefit Concert in 2015 and President’s Charities Dinner in 2016. She began her professional writing career in 2015, following her participation in the first ever Music, model and talent showcase (Island MMTS), which took place in the Bahamas and was soon after scouted to write for American production company iStandard Producers. There she found her first slice of success in releasing several tracks with Los Angeles producer Dave ‘Bedrockk’ Marquees and Artist Intelligence Agency, which now stand at over 393,000 streams combined. Following that in November of 2018, she wrote two tracks (Real love and Makeup) on Lyrica Anderson’s studio album Strength. Chris Brown’s new album ‘Indigo’ which features 37 tracks total, is scheduled to be released on the 28th of June 2019.

Lyrique is credited for writing track # 19 (Cheetah), # 29 (You Like That) and # 35 (Part of the Plan). She also demoed and did background vocals on these tracks with the help of her partner, engineer and fellow co-writer Jordan George who is also Dominican.

Lyrique relives how different and challenging but ultimately rewarding, the experience was.

“It was a little tricky demoing for someone like Chris because you have to do your homework well, know what his style is and try to capture that perfectly in the songs, but we also wanted to add a bit of island flavor to what we were doing. It took Jordan and I long endless hours in the studio and quite a bit of trial and error before we caught the perfect vibe.”

