Dominica’s participation in CARIFESTA 2019 said to successful

Dominica’s Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence has said CARIFESTA IV was a great success and tremendous experience for Dominica’s delegation.

“I thank the government of Dominica for giving us the opportunity to be able to represent Dominica at such a prestigious and important festival,” Lawrence said told DNO in an interview.

He also thanked the Trinidad and Tobago government for successfully hosting the event.

“All in all, we got some very excellent reviews from people who saw and heard Dominica’s presentations, especially the performances and our country nights, which is an evening where each country displayed what they had to offer,” Lawrence explained. “Every country night was shared by four countries and each country had an hour and on the country night of Dominica, we shared the stage with Martinique, Guadeloupe and St. Lucia. Our presentation was very well received and was a resounding success.”

He added that Dominica was also chosen to be part of the six CARICOM countries among 20 Caribbean counties to perform in Tobago.

Lawrence said in addition to performances, great art from Dominican artists was on display. Two Dominican films by Alwin Bully and by Michael Lee were shown and a country booth and three craft booths were showcased which included promotional material, various products of Dominica and Kalingo craft which were very well received.

In terms of the future, Lawrence hopes for a larger delegation to represent Dominica as well as more aspects of the culture represented in cuisine and fashion, among others and to even host a CARIFESTA once the government can afford it.

He said he, personally, was highlighted at CARIFESTA and said he is humbled by this recognition as he continues to try to do his best in representing his country. He added that he is grateful to his team of delegates for forming part of the contingent to represent Dominica.

Meantime, Dominica’s Lady of Song Ophelia Marie, who performed at the event said she was pleased to have been part of the festival.

“This was a task that Trinidad and Tobago took on and Dominica was pleased to have been part of it. We were a contingent of forty persons because Dominica wasn’t making any joke this time and everybody played his part,” Marie stated.

“The first aspect that I witnessed was the opening and when Dominica came on that stage that community just lit up because they were looking so neat, so organized and so serious about their resilience. Following that, we had several shows. We were supposed to have four in all; two in Tobago and two in Trinidad itself and every time the feedback was really very good. “

She said she was pleased with the young Dominican representatives as they showed energy that can bring anybody to a ‘positive place’.

Marie said although there were a few difficulties, this year’s CARIFESTA was the best, adding that Dominica was placed on the show’s highest level of performance.

The show was held from August 16 to August 29, 2019 in Trinidad and Tobago.