Extasy Band to honor deceased member at WCMF (with music video)

Band member of the Extasy Band, Maymond Esprit, has said their performance at the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) will be to honor the life of one of the band’s founding members, Nehemiah Darroux.

Darroux lost his life as a result of a motor vehicle accident under the Canefield cliff on October 5th, 2018.

“We are thrilled to be on the 21st edition of the WCMF. It is definitely an honor to turn the main stage of the biggest and most diverse music festival in the Caribbean,” he said at a WCMF press conference earlier this week.

“In recent years the band has faced numerous challenges; displaced by Tropical Storm Erika, losing family and most recently, losing one of our founding members and rising star in the Dominica music industry, Nehemiah Darruox,” Esprit explained. “Our performance will be to honor his life, though short; he made a positive impact on all of us. While our sound is predominantly Kompa, we also feature unique elements of Dominica’s traditional Jing Ping, Candence and the distinct guitar style of band leader, Ordel Hamilton.”

Esprit said they have been working on an album over the last three years and will be releasing much of its music leading up to the WCMF.

He added that they have recently collaborated with Kreig Harris of KAHZ Media Productions on a song entitled “Away” featuring Marie Pascale.

The Extasy band invites the public to be present for their live performance at the festival on Saturday October 26th, 2019.

Dominica Festival Committee (DFC) Events Coordinator, Marva Williams said there will be various “flash mobs” around the island leading up to the festival.

“The WCMF is doing an invasion. If you recall, last year around that time, we were presenting different genres of music and getting you hyped at the Roseau Bayfront. From this Friday and probably the next Friday, and Saturdays that coincide with that, moving forward, the WCMF flash mob will be invading your favorite bar. This Friday we will be in Roseau, we will be vising one port bar grill, JR’S as well as Davos bar,” Williams stated.

She said that from next week, Saturday, they will be going to various parts of the island where people could get a chance to win tickets and merchandise of the WCMF.

Below is a video of the latest release from Extasy Band featuring Marie Pascale.