Fete Isidore in San Sauveur

Augustina “BeeBee” Durand of the San Sauveur has been honoured as a stalwart of Fête St. Isidore in that community for her devout and constant contribution every year to the celebration of the feast.

However, while the mass for the celebration was as beautiful as ever, Durand, like many of the elders in the community is lamenting the fact that the celebration of Fête St. Isidore in San Sauveur in San Sauveur is slowly losing its momentum. She feels that the feat is not celebrated with the vigor and gusto of the past years and she look forward to the day when the young people will take their rightful place the community’s culture, in the organization and celebration of Fête St. Isidore.

Durand was presented with a gift on behalf of the community by Johnson Drigo, parliamentary representative for the Castle Bruce Constituency of which San Sauveur is a part.

Monsignor Jno-Lewis and Fr. Paul from the parish of Our Lady of La Soie, joined the Parish Priest, Fr. Godfrey Tarimo in conducting the religious celebration.

St. Isidore is the patron saint of farmers and farmers in Saint Sauver continue to take pleasure in bringing their produce from their land to be blessed.

Fr. Tarimo in his homily, encouraged those in attendance to “smile” and not to lose focus. He stressed that St. Isidore’s life was one of humility, commitment and faith in God.

‘Having faith pays. Try our best to function in faith; faith is a supernatural gift. Have faith in God for success”, Fr. Tarimo said.

The appreciation of those who attended the mass was palpable and the occasion was made even more interesting when Fr. Paul (who is Nigerian) began speaking in his native tongue, to the pleasure of the congregation.

It was intimate, simple and lovely. Parliamentary Representative Johnson Drigo, Senator Isaac Baptiste, Parliamentary Representative for Roseau South, Joshua Francis and Castle Bruce Village Chairperson and Angelica Gasper were among those who were present.