Game of Thrones audience enraged over 8th season

Game of thrones (GOT) has received a lot of flack throughout social media and beyond for its 8th and final season – which still has one episode remaining to air.
Critics and fans alike have lambasted the shows writing and handling of its characters, opining that certain plot lines have been handled very poorly and have remained untrue to the portrayal of those characters from earlier seasons. With one episode remaining in this season can GOT turn things around?
The Guardian examines what exactly has fans so enraged – spoilers ahead. You have been warned!
5 Comments
Uhum, why is this on DNO and not on facebook?
George R Martin wrote the novel, Song of Ice and Fire. That’s the novel that Game of Thrones is based on, so if one is not satisfied with the screen presentation, just read the book.
The books ended after season 6. George R. R. Martin was supposed to write more, but didn’t. Seasons 7 and 8 are written by the producers.
Bunch of noobs if they played close attention to the hints in the show this has been foreshadowed since season one… the only thing the messed up is the pacing, since season 7 and 8 were rushed…
Very correct .. everything which happened was shown in prior seasons .I mean what happened last episode is something we could have expected . Come on .