Game of Thrones audience enraged over 8th season

Game of thrones (GOT) has received a lot of flack throughout social media and beyond for its 8th and final season – which still has one episode remaining to air.

Critics and fans alike have lambasted the shows writing and handling of its characters, opining that certain plot lines have been handled very poorly and have remained untrue to the portrayal of those characters from earlier seasons. With one episode remaining in this season can GOT turn things around?

The Guardian examines what exactly has fans so enraged – spoilers ahead. You have been warned!

