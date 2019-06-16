IN PICTURES: Papa Creole Extravaganza

“It was a great show,” one patron said to DNO with respect to the Papa Creole Extravaganza held last night at the forecourt of Windsor park Sports Stadium.

The show featured the creators of cadence-lypso music and their leader, Gordon Henderson who is celebrating his 50th anniversary in the music business and Midnight Groovers dubbed the Kings of cadence-lypso, whose musical career has reached a 40-year milestone. Cletus “Halibut” Abraham, former leader singer of Belles Combo and Original Bouyon Pioneers, who, as the original WCK, created bouyon music also performed.

Below are some photos taken at the event.