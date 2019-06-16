IN PICTURES: Papa Creole Extravaganza

Dominica News Online - Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at 11:45 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

“It was a great show,” one patron said to DNO with respect to the Papa Creole Extravaganza held last night at the forecourt of Windsor park Sports Stadium.

The show featured the creators of cadence-lypso music and their leader, Gordon Henderson who is celebrating his 50th anniversary in the music business and Midnight Groovers dubbed the Kings of cadence-lypso, whose musical career has reached a 40-year milestone. Cletus “Halibut” Abraham, former leader singer of Belles Combo and Original Bouyon Pioneers, who, as the original WCK, created bouyon music also performed.

Below are some photos taken at the event.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.