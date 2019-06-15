IN PICTURES: Papa Creole ‘Meet and Greet’ and Awards Presentation

Dominica News Online - Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 11:08 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A smiling Gordon Henderson (Exile One) holds up one of the awards he received

On the eve of the historical Papa Creole show carded to begin at 10:00 o’clock tonight at the forecourt of Windsor Park Sports Stadium, representatives of the show’s line-up, Cadence-lypso enthusiasts, other musicians and sponsors, gathered at the Fort Young  Hotel for a “meet and greet” and presentation of awards to the musicians and others involved in the show.

Awards were presented to Gordon Henderson, Fitzroy Williams and Vivian Wallace of Exile One; Phillip “Chubby” Mark and Marcel “Co” Mark of Midnight Groovers; Cletus “Halibut” Abraham (originally of Belles Combo) and Original Bouyon Pioneers (original WCK) which was accepted by Cornell “Fingers” Phillip.

Show promoter Leroy “Wadix” Charles was also honoured.

The awards were sponsored by Emile “Pa Ben” Serrant and the Ibrahim “Sign Man” Brohim.

Below are some photos taken at the event.

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.