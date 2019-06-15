IN PICTURES: Papa Creole ‘Meet and Greet’ and Awards Presentation

On the eve of the historical Papa Creole show carded to begin at 10:00 o’clock tonight at the forecourt of Windsor Park Sports Stadium, representatives of the show’s line-up, Cadence-lypso enthusiasts, other musicians and sponsors, gathered at the Fort Young Hotel for a “meet and greet” and presentation of awards to the musicians and others involved in the show.

Awards were presented to Gordon Henderson, Fitzroy Williams and Vivian Wallace of Exile One; Phillip “Chubby” Mark and Marcel “Co” Mark of Midnight Groovers; Cletus “Halibut” Abraham (originally of Belles Combo) and Original Bouyon Pioneers (original WCK) which was accepted by Cornell “Fingers” Phillip.

Show promoter Leroy “Wadix” Charles was also honoured.

The awards were sponsored by Emile “Pa Ben” Serrant and the Ibrahim “Sign Man” Brohim.

Below are some photos taken at the event.