IN PICTURES: Sixth Form Sisserou Singers – Sounds of Silver

One of Dominica’s leading chorale groups, The Sixth Form Sisserou Singers is this weekend once again thrilling Dominican audiences with the latest of their annual performances.
This year’s show, dubbed Sounds of Silver, opened on Friday and will be staged again from 8:00 o’clock this evening at the St. Alphonsus Parish Hall.
Below are some photos taken at Friday’s event.
