Janae Jackson wins 2019 DOMFESTA song competition

Janae Jackson copped the top spot in the 2019 DOMFESTA Song Contest which was held on Saturday June 1 at Windsor Park Stadium forecourt.

Jackson won from a field of ten competitors.

In second place was Webster “Web” Marie and Nicole Alfred of Castle Bruce came third.

Jackson, a three-time Junior Calypso Monarch, is currently a law student at the University of the West Indies ai Mona, Jamaica.