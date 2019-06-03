Janae Jackson wins 2019 DOMFESTA song competition

Janae Jackson copped the top spot in the 2019 DOMFESTA Song Contest which was held on Saturday June 1 at Windsor Park Stadium forecourt.
Jackson won from a field of ten competitors.
In second place was Webster “Web” Marie and Nicole Alfred of Castle Bruce came third.
Jackson, a three-time Junior Calypso Monarch, is currently a law student at the University of the West Indies ai Mona, Jamaica.
4 Comments
Congrats big win, more success in years to come
Congrats Ms.Jackson , web and Abiyah and to all other contestants. T’was a lovely show, enjoyed the performances of Charmpion and kerny g as well great talent from Dominica.
Congratulations Ms. Jackson!!
Congrats to you Janae!!!