Janae Jackson wins 2019 DOMFESTA song competition

Dominica News Online - Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 7:26 AM
Janae Jackson performing live at 2019 DOMFESTA Song Contest

Janae Jackson copped the top spot in the 2019 DOMFESTA Song Contest which was held on Saturday June 1 at Windsor Park Stadium forecourt.

Jackson won from a field of ten competitors.

In second place was Webster “Web” Marie and Nicole Alfred of Castle Bruce came third.

Jackson, a three-time Junior Calypso Monarch, is currently a law student at the University of the West Indies ai Mona, Jamaica.

4 Comments

  1. Ben Dover
    June 3, 2019

    Congrats big win, more success in years to come

  2. Pythagorean
    June 3, 2019

    Congrats Ms.Jackson , web and Abiyah and to all other contestants. T’was a lovely show, enjoyed the performances of Charmpion and kerny g as well great talent from Dominica.

  3. Peace
    June 3, 2019

    Congratulations Ms. Jackson!!

  4. Odin
    June 3, 2019

    Congrats to you Janae!!!

