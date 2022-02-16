NEW MUSIC: Kenty – ‘Dom n nica’

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 at 9:27 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Inspired by the artist’s love of his country, the song is an ode to the struggles he faces as an artist and a young progressive man from his homeland.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Joe Linton
    February 16, 2022

    So what does he expect Dom N Nica to do for him?? What is he doing for Dom N Nica that makes he believe Dom N Nica owes him something???

    Asking for my Sister Islands who owes their citizens NOTHING and gives them NOTHING!!!!!!

  2. Music Lover
    February 16, 2022

    I love this! You sing for all of us with ‘open eyes’ Kenty. Blessings. Keep making music.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.