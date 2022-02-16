NEW MUSIC: Kenty – ‘Dom n nica’

Inspired by the artist’s love of his country, the song is an ode to the struggles he faces as an artist and a young progressive man from his homeland.
This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
So what does he expect Dom N Nica to do for him?? What is he doing for Dom N Nica that makes he believe Dom N Nica owes him something???
Asking for my Sister Islands who owes their citizens NOTHING and gives them NOTHING!!!!!!
I love this! You sing for all of us with ‘open eyes’ Kenty. Blessings. Keep making music.