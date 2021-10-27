NEW MUSIC: What is KubuliBAD?

KubuliBAD is a dancehall movement created by G-Rated Studio (Fari “Knutkase” Winston) & 4EvaHype (Steven “Deejay Smoove” Mckenzie) in collaboration with the production efforts of Archangel Musiq and Delirious Sounds among many other recording factions.

The movement features young & upcoming dancehall talents from the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The main reason for the campaign is to bring unity, awareness and to showcase the overwhelming amount of talent that Dominica has to offer, as well as to stamp our name as a powerhouse in the Caribbean Dancehall niche.

Unfortunately, talent if left un-nurtured is usually lost but we refuse to let this happen. G-Rated is setting the trend for the new dancehall wave that’s going to come from Dominica Tagged KubuliBAD.

Sometimes there are negative connotations that may arise from then word “BAD” but in street lingo “Bad” is normally recognized as being outstanding, superb, or very good from an entertainment stand point.

KubuliBAD is putting a spin on that by displaying Dancehall content this is appealing to the entertainment populist who appreciate natural talent of that caliber.

In the words of the artist Terkey “Natural Badness”

On October 29th G-Rated Studios is set to release its second (2nd) Dancehall compilation called “Countdown Riddim,” which features 20 artists.

The compilation features artist home and abroad such as Delly, TriSzy, TurShatta, Ebony Empress, KaliHi, Supalyne, Knutkase, Vader, Xpense, Simba Orkestra, Jahrise, Dez’La, Garucci, Fetty Mark, Quengdem, Rinser, Koko Killa, Smeagle, Staroid and Brukout. All of the artist listed are from the Island of Dominica.

To follow the movement logon to www.globallyrated.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/globallyrated.