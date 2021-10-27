NEW MUSIC: What is KubuliBAD?

KubuliBAD is a dancehall movement created by G-Rated Studio (Fari “Knutkase” Winston) & 4EvaHype (Steven “Deejay Smoove” Mckenzie) in collaboration with the production efforts of Archangel Musiq and Delirious Sounds among many other recording factions.
The movement features young & upcoming dancehall talents from the Commonwealth of Dominica.
The main reason for the campaign is to bring unity, awareness and to showcase the overwhelming amount of talent that Dominica has to offer, as well as to stamp our name as a powerhouse in the Caribbean Dancehall niche.
Unfortunately, talent if left un-nurtured is usually lost but we refuse to let this happen. G-Rated is setting the trend for the new dancehall wave that’s going to come from Dominica Tagged KubuliBAD.
Sometimes there are negative connotations that may arise from then word “BAD” but in street lingo “Bad” is normally recognized as being outstanding, superb, or very good from an entertainment stand point.
KubuliBAD is putting a spin on that by displaying Dancehall content this is appealing to the entertainment populist who appreciate natural talent of that caliber.
In the words of the artist Terkey “Natural Badness”
On October 29th G-Rated Studios is set to release its second (2nd) Dancehall compilation called “Countdown Riddim,” which features 20 artists.
The compilation features artist home and abroad such as Delly, TriSzy, TurShatta, Ebony Empress, KaliHi, Supalyne, Knutkase, Vader, Xpense, Simba Orkestra, Jahrise, Dez’La, Garucci, Fetty Mark, Quengdem, Rinser, Koko Killa, Smeagle, Staroid and Brukout. All of the artist listed are from the Island of Dominica.
To follow the movement logon to www.globallyrated.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/globallyrated.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Very good read.. keep putting in that work Fahri
SAY DE WORD!! Kubuli Have nATuRAL baDNEss
Positive endeavor for music in Dominica and for the youth along with current and aspiring musical artists.