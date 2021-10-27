NEW MUSIC: What is KubuliBAD?

PRESS RELEASE - KubuliBAD - Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 at 10:51 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

KubuliBAD is a dancehall movement created by G-Rated Studio (Fari “Knutkase” Winston) & 4EvaHype (Steven “Deejay Smoove” Mckenzie) in collaboration with the production efforts of Archangel Musiq and Delirious Sounds among many other recording factions.

The movement features young & upcoming dancehall talents from the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The main reason for the campaign is to bring unity, awareness and to showcase the overwhelming amount of talent that Dominica has to offer, as well as to stamp our name as a powerhouse in the Caribbean Dancehall niche.

Unfortunately, talent if left un-nurtured is usually lost but we refuse to let this happen. G-Rated is setting the trend for the new dancehall wave that’s going to come from Dominica Tagged KubuliBAD.

Sometimes there are negative connotations that may arise from then word “BAD” but in street lingo “Bad” is normally recognized as being outstanding, superb, or very good from an entertainment stand point.

KubuliBAD is putting a spin on that by displaying Dancehall content this is appealing to the entertainment populist who appreciate natural talent of that caliber.

In the words of the artist Terkey “Natural Badness”

On October 29th G-Rated Studios is set to release its second (2nd) Dancehall compilation called “Countdown Riddim,” which features 20 artists.

The compilation features artist home and abroad such as Delly, TriSzy, TurShatta, Ebony Empress, KaliHi, Supalyne, Knutkase, Vader, Xpense, Simba Orkestra, Jahrise, Dez’La, Garucci, Fetty Mark, Quengdem, Rinser, Koko Killa, Smeagle, Staroid and Brukout. All of the artist listed are from the Island of Dominica.

To follow the movement logon to www.globallyrated.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/globallyrated.

 

Promotional Image for KubuliBAD’s upcoming release on 29th October 2021

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

4 Comments

  1. str8kase
    October 28, 2021

    Very good read.. keep putting in that work Fahri

  2. Flaco
    October 27, 2021

    SAY DE WORD!! Kubuli Have nATuRAL baDNEss

  3. Trevon Winston
    October 27, 2021

    Positive endeavor for music in Dominica and for the youth along with current and aspiring musical artists.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available