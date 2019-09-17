PM declares Thursday a public holiday for Hurricane Maria memorial concert

Prime minister Roosevelt Thursday, has declared Thursday September 19th a public holiday to allow all Dominicans who wish to attend a memorial concert in observance of the two-year anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Maria.
“And I am calling on every one to join hands in solidarity at the Windsor Park Stadium as we reflect not just on what we went through, but also celebrate how far we have come,” Skerrit stated in a post on his Facebook page this morning.
The prime minister’s Facebook post comes after he initially announced during the launch of the Grand Bay DLP candidate on Sunday that there would be a half holiday on Thursday to facilitate attendance at the event. However, he appears to have revised that position in this latest communication on the matter.
A press release from the Office of the Cabinet Secretary which was later issued to the media, states that the President of Dominica His Excellency Charles A Savarin has signed a proclamation declaring Thursday, September 19, 2019 a public holiday to be observed throughout the state. (S.R.O. 35 of 2019).
“Thursday, September 19, 2019 has been described as a day of celebration of hope and thanksgiving in observance of Dominica’s remarkable and extraordinary achievements post Hurricane Maria. A special praise and worship concert dubbed “And Can It Be” will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium from 4:00pm on Thursday, September 19,
2019,” the release states.
The concert features world renowned gospel artists Rev, Shirley Caesar and Kirk Carr as well as Dominica’s very own Ophelia Marie, Michele Henderson and Colton T. Performances are also expected from Edwin Yearwood, Sarah Ikumu, a mass choir and dance groups.
The release adds, “Hurricane Maria struck Dominica on Monday, September 18, [2017] leaving us almost with nothing. Since then the country has seen a massive recovery programme which has including the continuous repairs to homes and the construction of new resilient homes for Dominicans, extensive dredging of rivers, and major improvements to infrastructure.”
The proclamation declaring a public holiday is made by the President under section 5 of the Public Holidays Act, (Chap. 19:10).
In his Facebook message, Prime Minister Skerrit contends, “While the hard work isn’t over, we must give thanks to the Lord for preserving our lives and granting the strength some of us didn’t know we had, to begin rebuilding 98% of this country.”
I am hoping that I will be remembered on Thursday.
DOMINICA HURRICANE RELIEF – MARIA
Thanks to all that assisted in this relief effort. We know that it made a difference to the people of Dominica and this would not have been possible without all of you.
Sincerely,
Kazuhiro Ashby
I’m trying my best to forget Maria and that dreadful time, and you all decide to give a holiday for maybe 10% of the country to attend a gospel papishow
I SHALL not be there to take part in anything that Dominica’s false God has sanctioned. None of my family members will be present also..
Beware people of those who tell you “..when you criticize me, you criticize God”. Even without a sheet of galvanise from Dominica’s most brutal government, I have given praises ad nauseam to God for life, and therefore I say no to this concert,!
Beware People,!!!!
While one can appreciate giving praises for everything in life. One has to wonder the intention of such an activity. It feels and sounds like a political rally. When will we learn that we should not mix politics and religion? These activities are to be organized by a church or churches, NOT by the state. Let’s keep on playing with fire we will surely get burnt because we are not learning.
With a struggling economy, that’s the last thing we need is to close the nation to celebrate an event that was catastrophic to all of us. If the PM was concerned about the economy, he would not be taking such an extreme action.
skerrit want de world to see huge crowds around him
skerrit right now i following de case against monfared in Iran!!!!!!!
i will say again…
right after hurricane Maria a beautiful opportunity awaited you to go to parliament and declare a national day of prayer and national unity……with all parliamentarians in attendance….logged in de gazette of de activities of de parliament
i honestly think that if you had done that ….you would have received a lot of sympathy, support and votes from non DLP supporters!!!!!
my boy you wasted a golden opportunity to seal your PM position!!!!
shame on you skerrit
this trick CANNOT WORK
i don’t know if this is appropriate but i am aware that one of de main artists is in fact a Scientologist!
nuff said
All I can say is this is madness
I call on all Dominicans to boycott this charade. As he already stated: …and to celebrate how far we have come. Well, how far have we come? Some labour supporter reside in new homes financed by passport money while other non labour supporters still live in houses covered with plastic sheeting. That is exactly as far as we have come in DA. Furthermore, we are still waiting on Skerrit to agree to electoral reform and to account for the missing passport money. In my view, Dominica hasn’t got much to celebrate, the only one that has anything to celebrate is Skerrit and that would be his huge bank account!
Money being wasted to pay all these foreign artist,Skerrit you just dont get it,Should be a day of prayer and community service,some citizens are still without proper housing.