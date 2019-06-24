Prominent businessman highlights social and historic significance of new movie theatre

Proprietor of Prevo Cinemall, Norris Prevost has said that the new Emerald Movie Theatre is a major contribution to the social and entertainment life in Dominica.

Prevost told Dominica News Online (DNO) in a recent interview, that the theatre is of world class standard and congratulated the young entrepreneurs who have ventured to reopen it.

Dominica’s first cinema (Carib Cinema) was established in the 1950’s but closed down after Hurricane David in 1979. It was reopened in 1994 but closed again in 2007.

“Let me congratulate Emerald Movies for doing a remarkable job in re-establishing the cinema at the Prevo Cinemall. This is part of the original Carib Cinema that was established in the 1950’s. When my group bought the Carib Cinema building, we transformed it into the Prevo Cinemall,” Prevo said. “One of our goals was to ensure that we maintained a cinema in the property because we considered the Carib Cinema an important part of the heritage of Dominica. The Carib Cinema is an example of what you call sustainable restoration.”

Prevost said the new Emerald Movie Theatre is a major contribution to social life in Dominica.

“It also is a positive, bold step by young Dominican entrepreneurs. From a business point of view, it’s a great example for business and young businesses should take examples and we, as Dominicans, should big up our young entrepreneurs for some of the businesses that they are doing and we should do everything that we can to patronize them and also to care for that cinema,” the veteran businessman advised.

He continued, “The directors of Emerald Movies meet that bench mark of young men who could be considered model young men in the community and seem to be pitching for high standards. I’m excited about the way they have refurbished and created a whole brand new look in the cinema. From a physical point of view, the new Emerald Movie Theatre is of world class standard, it’s of a standard that would meet in any city in North America.”

Prevost added that it is his hope that the entrepreneurs of the theatre will continue to succeed and grow in providing more entertainment businesses for Dominica.

“It’s a big step they have taken. My hope and my dream is to see them grow to the level where they can multiply; they can open additional screens or they can build their own cinema. That’s what I would like to see – grow their cinema business to the point where there are business and moral examples in terms of entertainment.”

He said both young and old cinema goers are excited and he believes that once Emerald Movies continues at the standard they have begun, the venture is going to be a successful addition to entertainment in Dominica.

Prevost encouraged Dominicans to support this “worthwhile experience for a reasonable price” and include it as part of their regular lifestyle.