Public to choose winners in first Creole Heartbeat Dominica Music Awards

Come January 8, 2022, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their nominees in over 55 categories for the first-ever Dominica Music Awards hosted by Creole Heartbeat.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) proprietor of Creole Heartbeat Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles, stated that over 1000 nominations have been submitted for the diversified music award ceremony which will be held on January 29, 2021.

He revealed that a panel of seven judges will select the nominees based on the votes received. Thereafter, the artists and musicians selected will be presented to the public who will vote for the artist or musician who they believe is most deserving of the award.

“We are teaming up with Gohen Global Entertainment, The Association for Music Professionals, the cultural division, DFC and DDA to recognize the artistic and cultural energies emerging from our ancestors,” Charles stated. “The award seeks to bring together, acknowledge and reward hard-working and deserving artists, musicians, DJ’s and entertainers and music professionals from Dominica.”

According to the culture ambassador, the awards will also act as a “barometer” for Dominican artists and musicians to further develop their craft as this annual event will challenge them to work harder, in hopes of topping their genre.

“So this serves as a pinnacle; this serves as a barometer to move entertainers and musicians to produce and look forward to something,” he explained. “If for some reason we have another challenging year, at least they can look forward to their song being named as the number one song, their album making it as the number one album, etc.”

Charles called on the public to show their support by voting on January 8, as he noted that this inaugural activity spearheaded by his company is the “people awards.”

“It will be the first of its kind because it will be over 10 years since we have had a music award ceremony, but never as diverse as this, so I encourage the people to make their choice and vote for the entertainer they believe should be awarded” he declared.

According to Charles, the ceremony for Dominican artists residing on island and abroad will be done part virtual and part live.