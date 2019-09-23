Signal Band on a quest to be the best at WCMF

Dominica News Online - Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 3:12 PM
Signal Band member Anwar Cadette (far right)

Member of the popular Signal Band, Anwar Cadette said the band plans to use the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) to cement itself as one of Dominica’s best bands.

The festival will be held from October 25-27.

“Last year, we had an opportunity for the second time to be at the World Creole Music Festival which we are very thankful for. We came in with a plan to put a signature,” Cadette said. “We did so; we executed and it was lovely. This year, 2019 we plan to cement ourselves as one of Dominica’s best bands, one of the most loved bands and a band to move forward in the World Creole Music Festival.

He also thanked the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) for giving the band the opportunity to perform at the CARIFESTA held in Trinidad and Tobago recently.

“A lot of people do not know that, but CARIFESTA  helped our band to grow,” he revealed. “We plan that this year at the World Creole Music Festival to implement a lot that was learnt in Trinidad.”

Cadette said that the Trinidad experience was great.

