StarLight: Bringing it all together in ‘Pashiwok’

Pashiwok Dance Academy was formed by Elnarrah Emmanuel and Gabrielle Didier on the 24th of March, 2018. Elnarrah Emmanuel is a 19-year old energetic and confident young woman. She graduated the Dominica state college with an associate degree in physics. She started dancing at the tender age of three (3) as a professional Latin dancer and later branched to hip-hop, afro beat, modern dance, among others in order to become as versatile as possible. Elnarrah participated in multiple dance competitions and won locally and regionally. Dance has always been her passion and she hopes it remains part of her endeavours.

Gabrielle Didier is a 20-year old driven and passionate young woman. She graduated from the Dominica State College with an associate degree in biology (with honours), and chemistry. She holds a day job at The Dental Family Practice but spends most of her free time working as one of the directors of the Pashiwok Dance Academy. Gabrielle started dancing at the age of six (6) in her church and from there acquired a bigger passion for the art form. Her preferred dance styles are contemporary/ modern dance and African. Gabrielle’s passion for dance has grown tremendously over years and will continue to pursue this art form throughout her lifetime.

Discovering the name “PASHIWOK” was not an easy one but with the aid of Abigail Bellot a local poet, the directors found that name to be suitable for what they wanted to represent as an academy and a family. “Pashiwok” is a creole word for patch work, which means piecing together different styles and colors of cloth to create a quilt. That definition is in sync with the concept of the dance academy which consists of different personalities and genres of dance to form “one big family.”

Elnarrah and Gabrielle have been in love with the art form since they were children and with the experience that they have obtained over the years, they decided to share their knowledge to other dancers in Dominica. The young dancers wanted to provide other youth and adults with an activity that is different – entertaining and exciting – and at the same time, expose them to forms of discipline that may be useful in the world.

The vision for the group is to become the most professional and best dance academy in Dominica and to have the opportunity to represent the country in regional/international competitions abroad.

Fifty (50) students have been enrolled in the academy thus far, but currently, there are 40 active students. Nineteen ( 19) students are in the minnie section, 9 students in the junior section and 12 students in the senior section.

The academy consists of three (3) sections, minnies, juniors and seniors. The seniors and juniors are scheduled for training/ practice twice a week whereas the minnies are scheduled once a week for more time in that set class. The students pay a small fee of $30 monthly which help in meeting costs.

Elnarrah and Gabrielle say they do not encounter much difficulty in running the dance academy but they think it’s disgraceful that there there is no proper dance studio for dancers in the country.

Pashiwok Dance Academy teaches Afro, Latin, hip-hop, local dance, basic ballet, contemporary and modern dance as well as training students in stamina, posture and flexibility.

Elnarrah Emmanuel aspires to become an orthodontist as well as to pursue dance (choreographer) as long-term career goals and Gabrielle Didier wants to become a pediatrician while being a professional dancer.

They inspire and motivate their students by pushing and encouraging them to believe that it is all worth it at the end and to be able to say that they achieved it (aka bragging rights). The academy also stages a dance production at the end of the term where the students are able to showcase their talents to their friends, families and the country.