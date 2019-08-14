There’s a lot more to be done to enhance WCMF – Marva Williams

Dominica Festival Committee (DFC) Events Coordinator, Marva Williams has said there’s a lot more to be done to enhance the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) in addition to what the DFC has already done in terms of meeting their mandate to put on an event that brings visitors into Dominica.

Williams said at a WCMF news conference on Monday that she would like to see more attention placed on the the local artists.

“I think we need to invest a bit more in the local artists in terms of educating them. It’s not only about putting a song together and singing on stage. How familiar are you with the music industry with what people are looking for?” she points out.

Williams suggests that attention also needs to be given to some aspects of the WCMF than need to be exported to ensure that the WCMF is successful.

“Looking at the production aspect in Dominica, do we have experienced and qualified enough individuals who are able to assist in the reproduction of the WCMF?,” the DFC official asked. “Are we comfortable with our security aspect of the WCMF and I’m talking about securing the grounds and manpower itself. There are so many things we have to consider just to not only enhance the festival itself, but to enhance the human resource of that aspect In Dominica. ”

Commenting on statements made about the lack of calypsonian performers on the line-up, Williams stated that there’s a process when it comes to choosing artists on the line-up; there is selection committee that chooses who performs at WCMF.

“ I don’t think it is fair to say that calypso has been intentionally eliminated from the line-up. I mean we have an artist like Tasha P who may deliver some form of calypso. Last year we had Swinging Stars on the line-up, two of their lead singers were calypsonians who also delivered some form of calypso medley on the festival stage. So, I don’t think it is fair to say that they have completely been eliminated from the WCMF stage.”

When asked if she still has the same energy for the Festival Committee as she did when she became involved in politics, Williams responded by stating that being part of the Committee has nothing to do with her personal beliefs or issues.

“I’ve been employed at DFC for more than 13 years. I’ve grown with the festival. I had my children while working with the festival. The WCMF has become part of me. Putting on the WCMF is not about my personal beliefs or the intended or apparent personal issues that people may think I have. It’s about Dominica; putting on a product that benefits so many people,” she explained.

She said it’s a pleasure to be part of the festival and gave the assurance that it is being implemented with greater vigour than in 2018.