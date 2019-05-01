VIDEO: Dominican Youtuber gives away $500 in groceries

This Youtuber has decided to have a giveaway after reaching 1000 subscribers.
Her name is Karlyn Joseph from Dominica and along with her husband Sergi Joseph and baby Kaylani she hosts a youtube channel called 93 K family.
Watch as they give away over $500 in groceries to some special families.
