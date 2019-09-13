WCMF 2019: Fine Foods Inc makes $EC65,000.00 pledge towards festival

Dominican company Fine Foods Inc (FFI) has pledged $EC65,000 in cash and kind to this year’s World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).

FFI Head of Distribution and Marketing, Nathalie Walsh, made the announcement at a press conference this week.

“The biggest distributor for the biggest brands in Dominica, fine foods Inc., today is proud to once again support one of the most prestigious signature events, the WCMF. Our collaboration with the DFC depicts our commitment to help grow Dominica’s economy not just through normal business from Karl Nassif group of companies, but to play a significant role to support national development such as attraction of visitors to the island,” Walsh said.

She said companies owned by Karl Nassief in St. Lucia and St. Martin will support Dominica’s festival through advertising.

She said White oak will be the official rum of the WCMF.

Meantime, Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) Events Coordinator, Marva Williams has touted Saturday night as the biggest part of the line-up for the WCMF.

Williams stated that there is a specific formula which has to be followed when selecting artists to perform at the festival.

“The formula for the World Creole Music Festival at any given time, is 565 so its Friday, Saturday, Sunday meaning at any given time, we ensure that there are five bands performing on any given night at the WCMF so its five for Friday, six for Saturday and five for Sunday,” she stated.

“Why six bands on Saturday?m,” Williams asked. “Because as part of our mandate in uplifting local event organizers, we figured allowing the World Creole Music Festival to finish at around 6 a.m. or probably 7 am and taking that same crowd and bringing them down to creole bod la mè on Sunday morning helps the local event organizer and further uplifts the independence celebrations.”

The line-up for Saturday night will include a combination of local and foreign acts.

“You have Extasy Band which is one element of the six. Then you have Zouk All-Stars. Now, the Zouk All-Stars will feature Mel, Princess Lover, Eric Virgal and Oswald; four individuals together, is like one set. They may perform for up to 60 minutes, 75 minutes, up to 90 minutes. It’s based on the artist at the time but they are treated as one band.”

“Then you have the Candence All-Stars, but instead of saying Candence All-Stars, we listed the artists who will form part of the Candence All-Stars and of course, Gordon Henderson, Ophelia Marie and Linford John. That doesn’t mean an artist is going to perform for 90 minutes. They are going to perform within a given set,” Williams explained.

Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons and Buju Banton are also among those to perform on Saturday night.