WCMF 2019 nightly line-up announced

The Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) has announced the nightly line-up of performances for the 2019 World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).

Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) Events Coordinator, Marva Williams, made the announcement at a press conference on Monday, August 12, 2019.

The festival is scheduled to begin on October 25 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Performances for the three nights are as follows: On Friday October 25 – Asa Banton, Nulook, Colton T, Davido, WCK, Patrice Roberts; Saturday October 26 – Buju Banton, Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons, Gordan Henderson, Opheila Marie, Linford John, Fitzroy Williams, Triple Kay International, Mel, Princess Lover, Eric Virgal, Oswald and Extacy Band and on Sunday October 27 – Mr. Killa, Romain Virgo, Etana, Vayb ft Micheal Guirand, Signal Band, Tasha P and Motto.

Williams stated that the sale on season tickets will begin from August 12 leading up to September 13.

“The sale on season tickets will commence from today (August 12th) leading up to September 13th. You can get that from the tickets outlets, Bulls eye (Roseau and Portsmouth) and Depex in Roseau. Ordinary tickets can be purchased online for $EC325-season and $USD125 nightly and season tickets for $EC250 can only be purchased locally,” she said.

Williams added , “We have split the VIP into two parts so there’s the VIP village section, which is $EC350 or $USD135 nightly. For the season, it is $EC950 or $US365 nightly. There’s a second aspect of the VIP which is the party VIP Vibes; the nightly is $EC250 or $USD110, the season is $EC800 or $US31.”

Tickets can also be purchased from Ticketpal.com.

DDA’s Samantha Letang also announced that Windward Island Airways (WINAIR) has added three additional flights to better accommodate persons coming into Dominica for the event.

The Committee has also promoted and advertised the event in different parts of the region including the French islands.

This year, Dominica celebrates its 21st edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).