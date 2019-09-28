WCMF to introduce new VIP experience this year

Patrons will be introduced to a brand new VIP experience this year which organizers say will elevate the standard of the 21st Edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).

One of the organizers, Representative of NexConnex Cecilia St Hiliare said her patrons will be greeted with a different scenery and setup in a village-creole Kalinago style in what promises to be a unique VVIP Village for the World Creole Music Festival.

“We think that it’s going to be a phenomenal occasion. It’s going to be transformed to supersede any other festivals in the entire region,” she stated. “We stand proud to make that statement because we are going over and beyond the call of duty to make sure it is going to be considered an experience.”

“The first night, Friday night, will be the village night and we will bring you village treats,” St Hiliare revealed. “Saturday night, Buju night, is creole night and Sunday night is going to be themed Kalinago night.”

She added that on all three nights, there will be photo-up opportunities and many cultural performances to enhance the VIP experience,” she indicated.

In addition, there will be welcome cultural greeters, which according to St. Hilaire, will be dressed in traditional outfits, “that will be keeping with each theme night.”

Other features will include special drinks themed for each night, engraved souvenirs, giveaway goodie bags and World Creole Music Festival memorabilia cups sponsored by Archipelago Trading, Springfield Trading and Jolly’s Pharmacy.

“One different unique cup for each night,” St Hiliare said.

Meantime, she challenged patrons and potential guests of the WCMF to make a ‘fest cation,” out of Dominica.

The festival will take place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium from October 25th to the 27th.