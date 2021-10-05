CORRECTION: Season opens for hunting of wildlife

The following is an amended version of an announcement of the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division on the opening of the hunting season. The Division has apologized for the inconvenience caused in the matter.

The Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division of the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment, wishes to inform the general public that the Government of Dominica has approved the temporary lifting of the ban on hunting of wildlife for the period October 1st 2021 to November 30th, 2021.

The sale and possible limited export of wildlife or parts thereof shall be permitted from November 1st, 2021 to December 31st, 2021. Beyond such period, persons found selling and exporting wildlife shall be prosecuted by law.”

During that period, licensed hunters may hunt Crabs, (all members of the Gercarcinidae family) Agouti and Manicou (Opossum) only.

The general public is reminded that it is an offence under the Forestry & Wildlife Act to hunt or fish in freshwater streams without a valid licence, and that the hunting of all other species of animal, including the Mountain Chicken, all Birds and Iguanas is strictly prohibited.

In recognition of the prevailing Covid-19 situation on island, hunting parties shall be restricted to a maximum of four (4) individuals in possession of valid hunting licences. All relevant guidelines instituted by the Ministry of Health shall be strictly adhered to.

The public is therefore advised that beginning October 4th, 2021, hunting licenses may be purchased at the office of the Forestry & Wildlife Division on the Windsor Park link road, and at the Sub-Treasuries in Portsmouth and Marigot.

Please assist the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division in the management and sustainable use of the natural resources.

For further information please contact the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division at Tel. 266 – 5863/5852.