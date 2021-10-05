CORRECTION: Season opens for hunting of wildlife

The following is an amended version of an announcement of the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division on the opening of the hunting season. The Division has apologized for the inconvenience caused in the matter.
The Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division of the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment, wishes to inform the general public that the Government of Dominica has approved the temporary lifting of the ban on hunting of wildlife for the period October 1st 2021 to November 30th, 2021.
The sale and possible limited export of wildlife or parts thereof shall be permitted from November 1st, 2021 to December 31st, 2021. Beyond such period, persons found selling and exporting wildlife shall be prosecuted by law.”
During that period, licensed hunters may hunt Crabs, (all members of the Gercarcinidae family) Agouti and Manicou (Opossum) only.
The general public is reminded that it is an offence under the Forestry & Wildlife Act to hunt or fish in freshwater streams without a valid licence, and that the hunting of all other species of animal, including the Mountain Chicken, all Birds and Iguanas is strictly prohibited.
In recognition of the prevailing Covid-19 situation on island, hunting parties shall be restricted to a maximum of four (4) individuals in possession of valid hunting licences. All relevant guidelines instituted by the Ministry of Health shall be strictly adhered to.
The public is therefore advised that beginning October 4th, 2021, hunting licenses may be purchased at the office of the Forestry & Wildlife Division on the Windsor Park link road, and at the Sub-Treasuries in Portsmouth and Marigot.
Please assist the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division in the management and sustainable use of the natural resources.
For further information please contact the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division at Tel. 266 – 5863/5852.
Garcon come and catch allu precious species that there destroying farmers crops. Put them in d national park. It is good to be concerned about the extinction of them animals but what about d extinction of more important species like farmers, crops and families.
It’s time to put a stop to this practice. Traditions like this should be discontinued as this could be considered to be a ‘barbaric act’.
Even though I only eat sea foods, since we eat cattle, goat, sheep, pigs and chicken, etcetera, continue if you so desire but leave these wild animals alone. It’s no wonder we come down with rare diseases because some of us choose to consume rare animals unfit for human consumption.
Amen brother, why should we want to kill agouti or possum. Leave wild life alone and stick to fried farm raised chicken if you must.
you mean the chicken injected with hormones or the feed they give the animals already has the hormones, wild animals are eau de natural
Can forerign nationals buy hunting license in Dominica? Asssuming they have valid gun license and hunting credentials from their home country. In many countries people need to undergo rigid testing and to verify their ability to handle firearms and to be knowledgeable about allowd species to hunt. Just curious.
@Odin
The hardest thing for a foreigner on noncabalist to get in this country is a firearm licensed or Firearm users license (two different thing here). But if you know somebody, who knows somebody, who knows somebody connected with somebody in the cabal then that can be done at the snap of a finger. You stand a better chance of getting the hunting license, a cutlass and two good hunting dogs. If all fails just make friends with a Chinese living here and take him to hunt with you. Nobody can touch you then. Good luck though.
Hunting season is always open for the Chinese. Well again; it’s their place, ehh….They can do what they wanna do. THe Blue will change all that if they themselves don’t fall for Xi Ping tricks. He knows how to play ping pong with de yen 💴. Black peoples would sell their country and their soul for money. DIrty money.
My question to real Dominicans..doesn’t matter if you home or in the diaspora..do we really need to be there “hunting” the few indigenous species that we have left?
Our “Mountain Chickens” used to be part of our “National Dish”..but look at us now..
What’s going to stop unscrupulous “hunters” from destroying any trace of our Agouti and Manicou?..do we even care?..can we do anything if we really do?..can we start a movement to protect the natural treasures that God has given us?..
hunting the mountain chicken did not affect their population, it was a disease…
These wild like animals are not for food can we not kill them there is enough greens and seeds and foods from the grounds for us to eat They want to live just like we do.
they eat what you eat so me hunting them makes more greens and nuts for you. so Your Welcome!!!!!
Hey Dixie, I think we have enough nuts already my man and as for seeds, you only have to look at mankind for bad seeds. The fruits are all around us, that’s all I got to say.
You really want me to spear you instead brother. Well I first have to make sure you not infected with Covid.