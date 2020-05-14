First depression or storm of 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season expected to form this weekend

The first depression or storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to form near the Bahamas this weekend, but will only bring a glancing blow of rain to parts of Florida, and high surf to parts of the Southeast coast.
A broad area of low pressure has developed between Cuba and the Florida keys and has been producing showers and thunderstorms over the Florida Keys, northern Cuba and over much of the Bahamas.
