WEATHER (12:00 PM, Oct 8): Trough system to produce showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds this weekend

A trough system is expected to affect the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, from Sunday into Monday. Moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds can be expected across Dominica throughout the period.

Rainfall accumulation of 3 to 5 inches (75 to 125mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas are possible with winds gusting to 45km/h.

Unstable weather conditions are expected to persist into Tuesday as a tropical wave is expected to move across the island chain. An additional 1 to 2 inches (25 to 50mm) of rainfall is possible across Dominica.

Residents in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert as a flood watch or warning may become necessary on Sunday.

Moderate to rough seas are also expected and a small craft warning will be in effect from 6am tomorrow, particularly for the eastern coast.

The Dominica Meteorological Service will continue to monitor and provide the necessary updates.