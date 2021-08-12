WEATHER (6:00 AM, August 12): Tropical waves to affect Dominica this weekend

A high pressure system has established itself across the area resulting in a reduction in shower activity together with occasionally breezy conditions. Low level clouds moving with the wind flow could result in occasional cloudiness and a few brief showers during the cooler morning period.

Thereafter on Friday, a tropical wave is expected to generate showers and possible thunderstorms across the area. Meanwhile, another tropical wave in the central Tropical Atlantic is being monitored for further development and is expected to affect the island from overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should exercise some caution.

Please note that a greater degree of cloudiness, more frequent rainfall and higher rainfall amounts are normally experienced across the east coast and interior of Dominica.