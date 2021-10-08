WEATHER: (6:00 PM, Oct 8): Residents advised to be on alert this weekend as unstable weather pattern continues

Unstable conditions will continue to result in an increase in cloudiness with scattered showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, and possible isolated thunderstorms across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. Breezy conditions will be maintained.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should exercise caution for possible isolated, enhanced shower activity during the period.

A wet and unstable weather pattern is expected to continue across the island during the weekend and into early next week. Residents are advised to be on alert, particularly during Sunday into Monday.

Dust haze is expected to persist during the next 24 hours. People with respiratory sensitivities should take all precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during tonight with wave peaking to 8.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. An increase in wave heights to near 10.0ft is expected by tomorrow and a small craft warning will be in effect from 6am.