WEATHER (6:00 PM, Sept 17): Tropical wave projected to become tropical depression projected to approach Lesser Antilles

A high pressure system is expected to remain dominant across the area during the next 24 hours. Pulses of low-level moisture are expected to result in periods of cloudiness with brief showers across parts of the island, mainly during the overnight and early morning period.
A dust plume is expected to affect the region into the weekend. People with respiratory sensitivities should take all precautions to avoid complications.
Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression on its approach to the Lesser Antilles by the weekend. Currently, the system is projected to move north westward, passing just north of the Lesser Antilles early next week. The Met Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.
Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours, with waves peaking to 5.0ft. Swells up to 8.0ft are expected along the eastern coastline from late Sunday into Monday.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.