WEATHER UPDATE: Flood Warning in effect for Dominica until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow

A Flood Warning is in effect for Dominica until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow Monday 11th October, 2021.BER, 2021.
The Dominica Meteorological Service issued the warning a short while ago as a trough system continues to affect the island.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring or will occur during the warning period.
4 Comments
Dear Admin, it would have been informative if you had placed a caption with the picture above identifying the location.
ADMIN: Thank you for your comment. The picture was taken in Pointe Michel.
Dominica is very fragile, not just because of out terrain, because of Erika and Maria or because of climate change but really we are fragile because of a very weak and fragile government that doesn’t care a damn about planning, environment and keeping our culverts clean and clear. So it really doesn’t take much to have a disaster in Dominica over things that should not cause a natural disaster. We have a government that try to make things look good from the outside but that doesn’t care about addressing potential hazards and on top of that the friend of our government is China, and we all know that China doesn’t build to last, as long as it looks good on surface, whether is clothes, buildings, roads or anything they do. So they will make a road look good but they and Skerrit will not unblock a ravine or culvert . So alas anytime there is rain or wind I am always afraid for Dominica.
Also most of those issues are due to poor planning and implementation, you cannot tell me evert time it rains heavily the ravine comes down and nothing is being done to facilitate the passage of vehicles like a bridge?
Don’t you worry, things will definitely get better with the Blue Party (BP). We will replace CHINA 🇨🇳 with Canada and Dominica will have bridges at every location where water from ravines run across vehicular roads; especially in areas were there are communities of people.